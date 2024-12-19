Shea’s expansion branded as positive trend for city’s business district

The over 70,000 people expected to see The Lion King at Shea’s could serve as a hint for how the historic downtown Buffalo theater could have a positive impact on the city's central business district.

The Lion King serving as the main backdrop for a potentially proposed multi-phase, $30 million renovation plans that Chase has not only for its main theater, but also at 710 Main and Smith theaters.

Shea's president, Brian Higgins, said the renovations are expected to start in 2025.

"Shea's is great, but you only got 20 minute intermission to move people around in a very limited space," Higgins said. "We just have to improve on that, and our objective is to prepare Shea's for the next 100 years. At year 100"

The Shea’s expansion centerpiece will be a new 18,000 square foot wing that will house more bathrooms, concession stands and elevators. The new wing will be facing Pearl Street.

Right now, the theater has a $100 million annual economic impact on Buffalo. Higgins said that could triple once the expansion renovations are completed.

"The unrealized potential. And that's just, you know, humans limit themselves. We're pushing, and we have always been pushing the limits of what is possible," he said. "And you know the viability of downtown Buffalo depends on it. We have more season ticket holders in the Buffalo Sabres.

The work will also include adding to the theater district's Main Street landscape, making it more welcoming and business friendly and user friendly too.