What's Next? | Time for Change: Rasheed Wyatt’s Run for Buffalo Mayor

Recently, Buffalo Common Council member for the University District Rasheed Wyatt threw his hat into the ring for the upcoming 2025 Mayoral Election. He plans on centering his campaign around the need for change. On today’s episode, we welcome Rasheed Wyatt to the show. He sits down with Jay Moran and Jillian Hanesworth to discuss why he chose to run for mayor, the change he wants to see from City Hall, and how his background in finance can help the City of Buffalo navigate its problems.