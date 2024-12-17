© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | FreeTHEM Gala/A Trip to Africa: A Check-in with Kelly Diane Galloway and Saladin Allah

Published December 17, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST
Back in August, the What’s Next crew sat down with Kelly Diane Galloway, the Founder of Project Mona’s House, an organization committed to preventing Human Trafficking in Western New York and being a resource to victims of the crime. On today’s show, we welcome her back to discuss Project Mona House’s upcoming FreeTHEM Gala. We also welcome back Saladin Allah, the Director of Community Engagement for the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. The two sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the FreeTHEM Gala and a trip they took to Tanzania/Zanzibar, where they led 21 people on a cultural excursion.

What's Next? 2024
