What's Next? | Sean Ryan's Mayoral Bid: A Blueprint for Buffalo's Future

Published December 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Last month, State Senator Sean Ryan announced his candidacy for the upcoming 2025 Buffalo Mayoral Election. He proclaimed that his campaign is based around “Buffalo deserving better” and plans on taking on issues that “Have been ignored for too long”. On today’s episode, we welcome in Sean Ryan, a New York State Senator for the 61st district. He sits now with Ekua Mends-Aidoo and WBFO Reporter Jim Fink to discuss his plans for the city of Buffalo, including his timeline to fix key issues such as housing, small business ownership, and the revitalization of Downtown Buffalo.

