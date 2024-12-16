New law aims to help New York families get child care assistance subsidies faster

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that will let families applying for child care assistance receive the subsidies while their eligibility is under review.

The new law gives New York counties the option to treat families as "presumptively eligible" when they file applications for child care assistance. It's intended to eliminate delays between when families apply and when they are deemed eligible and can receive the benefits.

Supporters said that's crucial for parents who are starting a new job or pursuing higher education and trying to arrange care.

"If we can presume you're eligible based on a very quick checklist, then we can get you that help you need for your children, get them in a safe place, get them going on the child care they need," said Assemblymember Sarah Clark, D-Rochester. "And you can then take that time to do what you got to do, while filling out the full application and getting the full approval. It just makes sense."

Clark sponsored the legislation in her chamber while state Sen. Samra Brouk, D-Rochester, carried it in the Senate.

In many counties across the state, families wait sometimes in excess of 30 days to find out whether they will receive child care subsidies.

"Now, thousands of New York’s working families will have access to the high-quality child care they deserve, closing the gap between need and access for our most vulnerable community members,” Brouk said in a news release.

Monroe County has used a form of presumptive eligibility for families applying for child care assistance for about two years. After an initial review of income, the families can access up to 30 days of the benefits.

"Families who have their Child Care Assistance Program application materials in order should be able to receive care right away," said Pete Nabozny, director of policy at the advocacy group The Children's Agenda. "Parents shouldn't have to scramble to arrange care during those first days and weeks on a job, simply because they're waiting for their paperwork to be processed."