Music Recaps, Buffalo’s Pop Culture Rise, and “The Taylor Effect”
Bentley covers end-of-year music recaps, highlighting Spotify Wrapped & Apple Music Replay with her friends Tom Calderone, Cory McCants, and Grace Vesneske on this week's Group Chat. Then, they count the many ways Buffalo is shining on the national pop culture stage, whether it's Josh Allen gracing the 2024 Madden cover, starring in Pepsi's gladiator-themed commercial, his engagement with Hailee Steinfeld, or Chef Darian Bryan bringing the heat in a Dodge Ram commercial. Finally, "The Taylor Effect," and "The Social Media Effect." Could legends like Michael Jackson or The Beatles have reached similar heights with today's digital tools? Buckle up for a great episode!