What's Next? | Empowering Musicians: The Mission of Ear Quality LLC and a milestone for the Muhammad School of Music

On today’s episode, we feature two conversations. First, we welcome Eann Robinson and Kiman Baldon, the co-founders of Ear Quality LLC, an organization that helps music artists and producers grow their brands and educate them on the music industry. They sit down with Bentley, the Program Director for WBFO’s The Bridge, to discuss Ear Quality, and how the group aims to empower musicians. Next, we welcome back Henri Muhammad, the founder of the Muhammad School of Music. He sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the upcoming concert celebration for the school’s 25th anniversary, which will be held at the Buffalo AKG this upcoming Sunday.