© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Empowering Musicians: The Mission of Ear Quality LLC and a milestone for the Muhammad School of Music

Published December 12, 2024 at 11:11 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s episode, we feature two conversations. First, we welcome Eann Robinson and Kiman Baldon, the co-founders of Ear Quality LLC, an organization that helps music artists and producers grow their brands and educate them on the music industry. They sit down with Bentley, the Program Director for WBFO’s The Bridge, to discuss Ear Quality, and how the group aims to empower musicians. Next, we welcome back Henri Muhammad, the founder of the Muhammad School of Music. He sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the upcoming concert celebration for the school’s 25th anniversary, which will be held at the Buffalo AKG this upcoming Sunday.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
Load More