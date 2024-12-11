What's Next? | Mentorship Matters: Empowering Youth with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara, and the Southern Tier create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships between volunteer mentors and children ages 6 through young adulthood in Western New York. On today’s episode, we welcome Emily Mahoney and Britney Washington, the CEO and Program Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Erie, Niagara, and the Southern Tier. The two sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the impact that proper mentoring can have on youth, how to find more male mentors, and how a player on the Buffalo Bills has used his experience with the organization to inspire Buffalo’s youth.