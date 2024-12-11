© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Mentorship Matters: Empowering Youth with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Published December 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara, and the Southern Tier create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships between volunteer mentors and children ages 6 through young adulthood in Western New York. On today’s episode, we welcome Emily Mahoney and Britney Washington, the CEO and Program Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Erie, Niagara, and the Southern Tier. The two sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the impact that proper mentoring can have on youth, how to find more male mentors, and how a player on the Buffalo Bills has used his experience with the organization to inspire Buffalo’s youth.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
Load More