What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Advocating for Wellness: Voices on Healthcare and Sustainability

Published December 9, 2024 at 2:38 PM EST
On today’s show, we feature two conversations. First, we welcome Jasmine Westbrook, a Healthcare Advocate for the Health Education Project. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss her role in creating opportunities for individuals to learn more about what they can do for their health and how to create better healthcare opportunities in WNY. Next, we welcome Dr. Monica Miles, the President of Mother Earth Literacies, an organization tackling sustainability and capacity challenges to enhance the quality of life in Western New York communities. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the group's mission and some of the strategic planning they use to address equity needs.

