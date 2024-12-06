2024’s Year in Pop Culture: Streaming Hits, Epic Gaming, and Chart-Topping Beats
This year was packed with record-breaking albums, blockbuster films, and binge-worthy TV—and Group Chat is here to celebrate it all! Host Bentley is joined by Arts Writer at Rochester's CITY magazine Patrick Hosken, content creator and editor Danielle Gabamonte, and filmmaker and fundraising producer Samantha Pangborn to celebrate the BEST OF 2024! From crime dramas like ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ to Netflix’s ‘Paul vs. Tyson,’ the group shares their favorite (and not-so-favorite) TV moments. Then it’s game time. The team chats about epic releases like ‘Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’ before hitting the theater to talk movies. The group turns to books, discussing titles that dominated 2024’s literary scene and wraps up with the year’s most iconic tracks and albums.