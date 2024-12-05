The final episode of 'Somebody Somewhere' airs Sunday on HBO

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

In the Peabody Award-winning show "Somebody Somewhere," Bridget Everett plays Sam, a woman in her 40s who returns to her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, after many years to care for her dying sister. In the first episode, Sam is in tears. And she reconnects with Joel, a coworker and former high school classmate played by Jeff Hiller.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE")

JEFF HILLER: (As Joel) I'm so sorry about Holly. She was a few years ahead of us, right?

BRIDGET EVERETT: (As Sam) I'm sorry, I didn't realize that we went to high school together.

HILLER: (As Joel) We were in show choir together. A lot of people don't remember me. Hey, if you want to take off for the rest of the day, I'll tell Irma you got diarrhea or something.

EVERETT: (As Sam) Yeah, and it made me cry?

(LAUGHTER)

HILLER: (As Joel) I guess that is kind of weird (laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Now, Sam and Joel's friendship is at the center of this tale about reinvention and finding community. "Somebody Somewhere" airs its final episode on Sunday. Bridget Everett, thank you so much for being here. I spent Thanksgiving with you and Jeff because I just binged the entire series over Thanksgiving.

EVERETT: Oh, my gosh (laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: For those who have not seen it, just describe what is "Somebody Somewhere." What's it about? What's the original pitch?

EVERETT: I mean, ultimately, I think it's about friendship. And it's about grief and not giving up on yourself and kind of the small moments between people and less about plot. The struggles with self-worth and self-doubt and giving up on yourself, like, they're all things that I can relate to, so we poured a lot of Bridget into the show. But it's almost as if, you know, I didn't move to New York, like, what my life might look like if I stayed in Kansas.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Now, you mentioned self-worth. I mean, Sam is very self-deprecating. So am I. I'm that way. And I think because I've done it for so long, I know it's like a shield, like a thin shield for that lack of self-worth. Why do we do that to ourselves?

EVERETT: I don't know. But, you know, eventually, you start listening to those voices. I think there is something to that. You know, I grew up the youngest of six kids. And, like, we all made fun of each other until someone cried, and it would usually be me...

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

EVERETT: ...Because I'm the youngest of six kids. But then you just sort of pick that up as a way of life. But I think, you know, you do that for year after year, you know, decade after decade, and after a while, you're just like, well, maybe that's true (laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: There is one scene that I've been thinking about quite a lot. It's in the second to last episode. You're having a slumber party with Joel, and Sam is asking Joel about what's going on with him because it looks like he's kind of going through something. Maybe he's not his normal bubbly self. And the question makes Joel cry. Let's hear this.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE")

HILLER: (As Joel) Things in my life are wonderful. Why isn't that enough?

EVERETT: (As Sam) Well, what's wrong with wanting a little bit more? I don't think there's anything wrong with that, Joel.

MARTÍNEZ: Allow me to play TV critic for a second Bridget. I mean, for me, that's the whole show right there. That's the whole thesis of the show. It's almost like, no matter what happens, you find ways not to acknowledge the good things. Why do you think people do that?

EVERETT: I don't know. And I also think what's ironic about this is, like, you know, Sam has learned to kind of be a better friend and show up for Joel over the course of the three seasons because he's an incredible friend to her.

MARTÍNEZ: I was going to be mean and say that Sam doesn't deserve Joel, but everyone deserves someone good in their life.

EVERETT: (Laughter) Well, yeah, but that's the thing. Like, I think that Sam struggles to think that she does deserve somebody like Joel. You know, he just - he constantly shows up for her, and he constantly just helps her see her own worth and her own value. And what I love about this show is that that is a relationship that builds her back up, that it's a friendship at the core of the show. There are people that friendship is the center of their life, and I love that this show celebrates that. And that's not any less important to them or any less valuable than a romantic relationship.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. It's like you're each other's soulmates, but you're not romantically involved. But you know what?

EVERETT: Right.

MARTÍNEZ: I got to admit, Bridget, there were a couple of times I was like are they going to kiss, are they going to kiss?

EVERETT: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: And I was like why not find out if they're compatible that way?

EVERETT: You know, in all the press we've done, you are the first one to say that. But you know what? Maybe it's worth a shot.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

EVERETT: Maybe for the reunion movie in 10 years (laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: I mean, I was thinking, like, years from now.

EVERETT: Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: But I was kind of sometimes rooting for it, but then sometimes not because, you know, sometimes kissing ruins things (laughter).

EVERETT: Yeah, well, and that's the thing. I mean, you know, there's a whole different level of complication with a romantic relationship. And you just get, like, something, I feel like, really pure when it's just a platonic relationship.

MARTÍNEZ: So, OK, the show ends on Sunday. Can you give us, like, one thing to watch out for on Sunday? I mean, because writing the end of the series has got to be really hard, I mean, when you got to the point where it's like, OK, this is it, this is going to be the last one we do.

EVERETT: Well, you know, we didn't really know at the time that this was going to be the last one. We just would finish every season as a snapshot in time because it doesn't feel right to kind of button up the show. I just want people to watch because I think it's better to just experience it than to, you know, hear what's coming.

MARTÍNEZ: And so have you figured out why the show has meant so much to so many people? Have you kind of tried to pick it apart and dissect it a little bit?

EVERETT: I was sort of surprised because I kind of liked leaning into the stuff with Sam about her self-worth. And then I was like, oh, this is my experience, but is anybody going to understand it? And it showed me that I'm not as unique as I think I am (laughter), you know? There's a lot of people that struggle with the same stuff.

MARTÍNEZ: Do you think maybe we're in that kind of moment where a show like this hits the perfect note at the right time?

EVERETT: I do. I think, you know, certainly this show is kind of butting up against the election and the transition in the country. And I know there are a lot of people that see themselves reflected back in the show that aren't feeling that great about how things are going or where they're going, and they're not feeling particularly safe or protected. And this show feels comforting to them. And I'm probably - that's one of the things I can be the most proud of is that this is something that will give people comfort as we're all sort of enduring a lot of stuff that many of us find very unsettling.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Bridget Everett. She's star and executive producer of the HBO series "Somebody Somewhere." It ends after three seasons on Sunday. Bridget, thank you very much for the show. Congratulations on the show and thanks for sharing.

EVERETT: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE")

EVERETT: (As Sam, singing) I'm going to walk out of here. I can't take anymore. I'm going to stand on that bridge, keep my... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.