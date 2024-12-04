© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | A Call to Lead: Garnell Whitfield's Vision for Buffalo's Future

Published December 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Recently, Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield announced his candidacy for Buffalo Mayor. Whitfield recently became a voice on the national level for gun violence prevention and fighting white supremacy, due to his personal connection to the May 14th Tops Massacre, where his mother Ruth Whitfield was tragically killed. Today, we welcome Garnell Whitfield to the show. He sits down with Jay Moran and guest-host Jillian Hanesworth to discuss his reasoning for running for Mayor and his vision for the future of Buffalo.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
Load More