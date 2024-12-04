What's Next? | A Call to Lead: Garnell Whitfield's Vision for Buffalo's Future

Recently, Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield announced his candidacy for Buffalo Mayor. Whitfield recently became a voice on the national level for gun violence prevention and fighting white supremacy, due to his personal connection to the May 14th Tops Massacre, where his mother Ruth Whitfield was tragically killed. Today, we welcome Garnell Whitfield to the show. He sits down with Jay Moran and guest-host Jillian Hanesworth to discuss his reasoning for running for Mayor and his vision for the future of Buffalo.