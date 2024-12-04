The Scoreboard - December 4th

SABRES BOOED OFF THE ICE IN 5-4 LOSS TO COLORADO, LOSE FOUR STRAIGHT

Boos rained down from the crowd at KeyBank Center last night as the horn sounded to signal the completion of the worst collapse from the Buffalo Sabres in nearly forty years. Buffalo blew a four to nothing first period lead, losing to the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in regulation.

It’s the first time the Sabres have blown a four goal lead and lost since 1988.

Things started off pretty cheery for the hometown crowd, as the Sabres took advantage of a horrendous start from Avalanche goaltender Alexander Georgiev. Buffalo netted four quick goals in the first twelve minutes of the game, Tage Thompson scored twice, while JJ Peterka and Beck Malenstyn each buried one. From that point forward, it was all downhill for Buffalo, and the hill was steep. It started with a snowball, and ended with, you guessed it, an Avalanche.

First, it was the power play. Buffalo has been almost unwatchable for the last two weeks, going 0/13 in their last six games. Each player has been given their ‘station’ and doesn’t stray from that spot. It makes defending them so simple for competent penalty kill units. When no one moves, the Sabres are playing right into the opponents’ hands, with no shot lanes or no passing lanes available. The Sabres went three power plays without a goal last night.

Secondly, the visual lack of effort to start the second and third periods was so apparent, it made the collapse feel as if it was inevitable. Buffalo was outshot 6-2 in the opening five minutes of the second period, one of those shots beating Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the Avs’ first goal. In the first five minutes of the third period, Colorado outshot Buffalo 7-3, but this time, two of those shots went past Luukkonen, cutting the deficit to just one.

Lastly, the most glaring issue with the Sabres last night was their inability to move bodies in the defensive zone. They got pushed around all night in their own end, and frankly, if it wasn’t for a few highlight reel saves from Luukkonen, Buffalo could’ve lost by far more than just one goal.

Buffalo shied away from physicality all night, even when they were scoring goals in the first, they weren’t at all letting the Avalanche players know “we’ll be here all night” with a bump or a hit or even just a shove after a whistle when given the chance. All game, the Sabres got shoved in their own end and eventually, it caught up with them, as Colorado netted the tying and game winning goals off of deflections and rebounds with a body parked in front of Luukkonen.

Yes, I know they’re the youngest team in the league, but these are not rookies. On the back end, Connor Clifton and Henri Jokiharju have each played over 300 games in the National Hockey League. Owen Power, who was a -3 last night, is approaching 200 games played in his career. The players asked for accountability after last season, and with that performance last night, we’ll see who is held accountable and how very soon.

Buffalo, now losers of four straight games, host the NHL’s hottest team to start this season, the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at 7PM.

HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS IS BACK IN WNY

This week, the high school basketball season tipped off in New York State, with non-conference games aplenty to begin December. Friday Night Lights returns to the WBFO airwaves this week, with a girls hoops clash between two of the top programs in the area, as East Aurora travels to Wilson. Tipoff from the home of the Lakemen is set for 7PM this Friday night, with myself and Ryan Gallo on the call.

The Friday Night Lights Basketball Preview Show with myself, PJ Cauley, and WNY’s basketball guru Chad “Centercourt” Andrews aired last week Friday night; We covered everything, both boys and girls teams and players, from Section VI Class AAA to D, plus the Monsignor Martin Association.

The full FNL Basketball Preview is available here.

WEDNESDAY WHIP-AROUND

Time to check in on the Local College basketball scene with the ‘Wednesday Whip-Around’:

DIVISION I

Buffalo Bulls MBB: 5-4, With a win over Pitt-Bradford last night, the Bulls have competed with some good teams in the last two weeks, having some close losses at Vermont and Penn State. UB has won three of their last four games, and head to Olean for a meeting with St. Bonaventure Saturday afternoon at 4pm.

Buffalo Bulls WBB: 7-0, Off to their best start since 2016, the Bulls swept the Big Four for the second straight season. Buffalo hosts Binghamton tonight at 6PM, with Stony Brook and Vermont coming to town before Christmas

St. Bonaventure Bonnies MBB: 7-1, The Bonnies have won three of their last four games, with a five-point loss to Utah State, who is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. St. Bonaventure head to Bucknell tonight before hosting the UB Bulls on Saturday at 4:00.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies WBB: 2-5, Since their come-from-behind win at Canisius three weeks ago, the Bonnies have dropped three straight to higher-level competition, dropping games to Colgate, Loyola (Maryland), and Buffalo. BONA has the chance to get back into the win column Thursday night as they welcome Cornell to the Reilly Center for a 6:30pm tipoff.

Canisius Golden Griffins MBB: 0-8, Canisius has struggled out of the gates this year, losing to a pair of Power Four teams and falling to equal-level competition in close games. Luckily for the Griffs, their record is 0-0 in league play, as Merrimack comes to town Friday night for the Conference opener.

Canisius Golden Griffins WBB: 1-6, Despite their record, the Lady Griffs have shown tremendous growth in the last two weeks. Turnovers cost the Griffs in losses to Buffalo and Binghamton, but they showed extreme poise against #21 ranked Illinois on Monday night, coming away with a respectable 13-point loss. Canisius heads to Akron, OH on Saturday for a noon meeting with the Zips.

Niagara Purple Eagles MBB: 3-5, Slow starts have been killing the Purple Eagles as of late. They haven’t scored 30 points in the first half in any of their last four games, a stretch where NU went 2-2. After picking up wins over Binghamton and Long Island, Niagara turns their attention to conference play, as they host Siena on Friday for “80’s Night” at the Gallagher Center, tipoff at 6:30pm.

Niagara Purple Eagles WBB: 1-5, Finally, NU picked up their first win on the season, erasing a double-digit deficit to beat DII Bloomsburg on Sunday. The road only gets tougher for the wounded Purple Eagles, who have had no more than eight players available as of late. The Purple Eagles host the reigning Mid American Conference Champions Kent State tomorrow at 3PM.

DIVISION II

Daemen Wildcats MBB: 5-0, The Wildcats dominated #10 ranked California of PA last week, 111-77. Daemen begins league play this weekend, traveling to Staten Island and UDC on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Daemen Wildcats WBB: 4-3, Winners for four straight, Daemen is rolling, with solid DII wins over Chestnut Hill, Saint Anselm, and a gritty one-point win at Holy Family. As the men do the same, Daemen’s women take on Staten Island and UDC this weekend to open ECC action.

D’Youville Saints MBB: 2-4, The Saints have only played one game since last we checked in, a 12-point loss to Lake Erie College on November 24th. DYU travels to the nation’s capital and Staten Island to open conference play this weekend.

D’Youville Saints WBB: 2-5, After defeating Lake Erie College 61-60 a couple of weeks ago, the Saints have dropped three straight to three respectable opponents. Most recently, D’Youville fell to #2 nationally ranked Gannon by 19 points. The Saints women travel with the men’s team to UDC and Staten Island this weekend for the start of the league schedule.

DIVISION III

Buffalo State Bengals MBB: 2-4; WBB: 1-4, SUNYAC play starts Friday night at Oneonta.

Fredonia State Blue Devils MBB: 1-4; WBB: 3-2, SUNYAC play begins Friday at New Paltz

Hilbert Hawks MBB: 6-1; WBB: 0-7, AMCC schedule starts tonight at Alfred State

JUCO

SUNY Niagara Thunderwolves MBB: 11-0; WBB: 9-0, at Corning CC tonight

ECC Kats MBB: 3-5, WBB: 1-9, at SUNY Broome CC tonight

JCC Jayhawks MBB: 2-8; WBB 5-2, Hosting the 'Post Journal Classic' this weekend

USCAA

Villa Maria Vikings MBB: 8-1; WBB: 0-6, MBB hosts SUNY ESF Saturday

Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo) MBB: 5-2; WBB: 4-2, Host Bryant &Stratton (Cleveland) Saturday