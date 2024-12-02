© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Driving Change: Urban Think Tank Takes on Buffalo's Bus Patrol Program

Published December 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Recently, the Urban Think Tank released a report calling on the Buffalo Common Council to Reevaluate its Bus Patrol Program. The group highlighted its concerns over the disproportionate impact the program has on economically disadvantaged residents, as well as the effectiveness of the program itself. On today’s show, we welcome Bishop Michael Badger, the President of Urban Think Tank, and Samuel Radford, a key member of the Urban Think Tank’s effort to put the report on the Council’s agenda. The three sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the report, and why the Bus Patrol Program should be reevaluated.

