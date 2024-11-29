The Scoreboard - November 29th

SABRES SHUTOUT BY MINNESOTA 1-0, PREPARE FOR ANOTHER BACK TO BACK

In front of one of their largest home crowds of the season, the Buffalo Sabres lost to Minnesota on Wednesday, 1-0.

Buffalo picked up where they left off in California, entering the day on a three-game winning streak. They outplayed Minnesota for the first forty minutes, leading in shots 25-15 after two periods. From the first puck drop, the Sabres played more connected than I’ve seen them play in a while. Passing was crisp, decisions were wise, the Sabres seemed to innately feel where their teammates were at all times.

The only egregious giveaway in the opening two periods was six minutes into the game, a turnover from their captain, Rasmus Dahlin, who was trying to throw the puck toward the net with bodies crashing in front. However, his cross was intercepted, leading to a four-on-one break the other way. Minnesota’s superstar Kirill Kaprizov finished the play with his 14th goal of the season, giving the Wild the 1-0 lead that would remain late into the third period until the final buzzer.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was a clear reason why Buffalo was still in the game late into the third. The Sabres starting goalie stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. However, the Sabres were left looking toward the rafters after Filip Gustavsson robbed them on a handful of grade A chances throughout the night. Gustavsson earned his eighth career shutout, stopping all 39 shots he faced.

Buffalo returns to the ice today, for an afternoon meeting with the Vancouver Canucks, who come off a 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh, which they suffered on Wednesday night. The Canucks have a lot of the same players, but are not as intimidating as they were a season ago. Vancouver is middle of the pack in both goals for and goals against per game to this point, with league-average special teams marks as well. Buffalo is no worse, nor better, than the Canucks are this season. Puck drop from KeyBank Center is at 3PM today.

After their game this afternoon, the Sabres head to Long Island for a meeting with the Islanders. With both of these teams in the mix for a wild card position at the quarter-mark of the season, this game Saturday night may be one the Sabres look back on as a reason whether or not they make the playoffs in April. That game is at 7:30 from UBS Arena on Long Island.

CANISIUS FOOTBALL HOSTS IONA PREP IN CATHOLIC HS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

After knocking off their rival in the Monsignor Martin Championship, the Canisius football team hosts Iona Prep for the Catholic High School State Championship this weekend.

Canisius (9-2) is back in the State Championship game for the first time since 2019, when they defeated Cardinal Hayes from downstate. The Crusaders enter the title game on an eight game winning streak, not having suffered a loss since September 19th. Their offense has been rolling, but if anything can be more impressive than sophomore Eli Kimlbe’s running attack, it’s the Canisius defense. Until the fourth quarter last week when St. Joe’s punched in two late scores, the Crusaders hadn’t allowed more than one touchdown in a game since October 11th.

Iona Prep (10-2) is the top ranked team in the state, per the New York State Sportswriters Association, and have held the top spot in the poll for seven straight weeks. The Gaels rose from #2 to #1 in the rankings when they knocked off the defending Catholic State Champion, Cardinal Hayes, 34-27. Iona Prep’s two losses this year were to top programs in New Jersey, one of which being Bergen Catholic, who is playing in their State Championship this weekend as well. Iona Prep has been susceptible defensively, but with a balanced offense that can strike at any time with explosiveness in the passing and rushing games, the Gaels have been able to overcome any defensive shortcomings. Last week, they defeated St. Anthony's 43-22 to clinch a spot in the state title game.

This game could very well come down to health, as the Crusaders have been without their starting quarterback Matteo Brusco for the last two weeks. That has forced Coach Kraig Kurzanski into even more of a run-heavy offense than WNY has ever seen from Coach K. If this game becomes a shootout, the Crusaders may not have the passing ability to keep pace with Gaels dual threat quarterback Julian Guzman, who has thrown for over 2,000 yards this season. If Canisius’ defense can keep #15 in check, it’ll be a battle of two Division I calibar running backs: The Crusaders’ Eli Kimble, who has amassed 1,700 yards and 29 touchdowns rushing, and the Gaels’ Crew Davis, who eclipsed the 1,000 yard milestone last week.

Kickoff from Koessler Field at the Stransky Sports Complex in West Seneca is set for tomorrow, Saturday 11/30 at 12PM Noon.

THREE SECTION VI FOOTBALL TEAMS PREPARE FOR STATE SEMIFINALS

Three hours east of Buffalo, three high school football teams from Section VI prepare for the NYS semifinals, held at Vestal High School. To play in the state final at the Dome in Syracuse, the winners of this weekend’s games will have to overcome temperatures below freezing.

Class B - (VI) Health Sciences Falcons vs (IV) Maine-Endwell Spartans

The 9-3 Health Sciences Falcons have the toughest task, in my opinion, as they take on the 12-0 Maine Endwell Spartans in the Class B Semifinal. For starters, this is, in essence, a home game for the Spartans, as Vestal High is just a quick fifteen-minute drive over the Susquehanna River from Maine-Endwell. The Spartans are seven-time state champions, and fell short of their program’s second run of three straight state titles, as Maine Endwell lost in the Championship game last season. The Spartans have lost just three games since 2020… That should tell you all you need to know about how impressive that program has been. The Falcons will have their hands full defensively, as the Spartans have two running backs that return from last year’s runner-up team: both seniors, Landon Rollo and Jaden Branch. Maine Endwell’s 17-year Head Coach Matt Gallagher doesn’t post statistics anywhere. It’s all part of the identity that has led to M-E becoming Section IV’s most successful program of the 21st century.

Since becoming a program in 2018, Health Sciences, then combined with WNY Maritime Charter, made it to the state semifinal twice. In 2019, Head Coach Ty Parker’s Falcons fell at the hands of the Chenango Forks Blue Devils, another powerhouse program from Section IV. The Blue Devils defeated Health Sciences, and would go on to take the State Championship. In 2021, the Falcons lost in the semifinal to these same Maine-Endwell Spartans, 41-8. That, of course, was the penultimate game before the Spartans took the first of back-to-back State titles.

With the freezing temps and wind gusts up to 30 mph, the Falcons’ run defense and rushing attack will be tested. Juniors Kevon Pitts and Kevin Guy will need to carry the load for Health Sciences on offense.

Kickoff for the Class B State Semifinal is set for Saturday at 3PM from Vestal High School.

Class C - (VI) Salamanca Warriors vs (IV) Chenango Forks Blue Devils

The 12-0 Salamanca Warriors face the 11-1 Chenango Forks Blue Devils in the Class C State Semifinal.

The Blue Devils have been just as dominant of a Section IV program as Maine-Endwell this century, having won seven State Championships since 2003, including five titles since 2013. Chenango Forks’ only loss this season was to the Spartans of Maine Endwell, 21-14 back in week 5. The Blue Devils also play in this pseudo-home game, with Chenango Forks High School just 25 minutes northeast of Vestal.

Salamanca is ranked as the #1 Class C team in NYS by the New York State Sportswriters Association, only after being bumped up last week. From the start of the season, the Warriors were stuck at #2, slotted behind the defending state champs, Waverly. It was thanks to Chenango Forks defeating Waverly, 39-35, in the Section IV championship game that moved Salamanca to the top spot in the poll. The Warriors lost to Waverly in the state semifinal game a season ago. Salamanca will lean on seniors Xavier Peters and Maddox Isaac to lead the Warriors to their first state championship game appearance since 1999.

The Class C State Semifinal is set for high-noon, 12PM on Saturday, at Vestal High School.

Class D - (VI) Clymer-Sherman-Panama Wolfpack vs (III) Dolgeville Blue Devils

The 9-2 Clymer-Sherman-Panama Wolfpack take on the 12-0 Dolgeville Blue Devils in the Class D State Semifinal.

Dolgeville’s closest game this season was a 30-22 win in week seven over Mt. Markham, another Class D member from Section III. The Blue Devils proved that was a fluke, as they whacked Mt. Markham in the rematch at the Sectional Championship, winning 49-8. The Blue Devils haven’t been to the State Championship game since 2002. As of late, Dolgeville has been great, but in each of their last three seasons, the Blue Devils have lost to the three-time defending State Champs Tioga Tigers in the Regional Round. This season, the Tigers had an off day in the Section IV Championship game, falling 22-21 in Overtime to Delaware Academy. Dolgeville then beat Delaware Academy, 28-16, in the regional.

The Wolfpack have been ranked as the #1 Class D team in the state (by the NYSSWA) for the last month. CSP is senior laden, with Tate Catenese, Carter Brink, Bryce Hinsdale, Alex Barmore, Travis Owens, Bubba Ryan, Dalton Richter… I really could list the entire senior class for the Wolfpack, they’re all impact players. A group of those seniors were ball boys for the team when they watched their older brothers win the 2019 State Championship. Back then, Coach Ty Harper brought that group of then-middle-schoolers to the back of the endzone and told them that “this is the goal, we’re gonna get back here when you’re playing.” Fast forward five years, and that vision is now just one game away from becoming a reality. CSP lost in the State Semifinal last season to eventual state-champs Tioga.

Two teams that were surely thanking their lucky stars when Tioga lost a few weeks ago, now meet in the State Semifinal today. It’ll be a bit warmer in Vestal this afternoon compared to what’s expected tomorrow, with temps around 40 degrees with a half inch of snow expected throughout the day. Kickoff for the Class D Championship at Vestal High School on Friday is at 3PM.

BILLS VS 49ers PREVIEW

Remember when the Bills moved to 9-2 by beating the Chiefs in Buffalo a decade ago? Wait what? That was just two weeks ago? My goodness, has it been a long time since we last saw Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take to the field. After the bye week, the Bills host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday Night Football.

Thanks to the late bye, Buffalo is on the brink of receiving some well-timed injury updates. Most notably, linebacker Matt Milano, who has not played since October of 2023, was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. What a nice mid-season addition he would be, especially given the way Terrell Bernard has stepped up in Milano’s absence. To get both starting linebackers on the field before Buffalo plays three of their toughest opponents all season, let alone the playoffs, would be a dream come true for Defensive Coordinator Bobby Babich, who, remember, was the Bills’ linebackers coach a season ago.

Rookie Wide Receiver Keon Coleman has been out of the lineup for the last two games with a wrist injury, second-year Tight End Dalton Kincaid and starting Right Tackle Spencer Brown both missed the Chiefs game with injuries. Coleman, Kincaid, and Brown are all Questionable for this week's inter-conference game against the 49ers.

San Francisco (5-6) has been dealing with a host of injuries themselves, with four key starters on the injury report this week. First off, their starting Quarterback Brock Purdy did not play in the 49ers loss in Green Bay this past week. Listed as Questionable with a shoulder injury, Purdy joins star Defensive End Nick Bosa and Top-5 Offensive Lineman Trent Williams on the injured list ahead of this game, all Questionable. Officially ruled out for this game is starting 49er linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

The forecast calls for an aggressive amount of snow in the coming days, which isn’t anything new for the Bills, but consider this your warning if you’re heading to Orchard Park for the game…bring your snow gear!

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 8:20 on Sunday night.