Group Chat Remix: Cowboy Carter, Fashion and Black Friday
This week’s episode of Group Chat serves up a curated mix of listener favorites alongside a fresh, never-before-heard chat! First up, host Bentley rewinds to the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, festival culture, and revisits the early whispers of the Kendrick vs. Drake beef. Next, Bentley takes a trip down fashion lane where we hear how designers find inspiration, their creative processes, and what sparked their journeys into the fashion world. Stick around for a fresh take on the Black Friday shopping frenzy and holiday preparations!