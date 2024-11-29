© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Group Chat Remix: Cowboy Carter, Fashion and Black Friday

Published November 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Group Chat logo, along with headshots of each guest for this episode

This week’s episode of Group Chat serves up a curated mix of listener favorites alongside a fresh, never-before-heard chat! First up, host Bentley rewinds to the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, festival culture, and revisits the early whispers of the Kendrick vs. Drake beef. Next, Bentley takes a trip down fashion lane where we hear how designers find inspiration, their creative processes, and what sparked their journeys into the fashion world. Stick around for a fresh take on the Black Friday shopping frenzy and holiday preparations!

Latest Episodes
  • Group Chat logo with a photo of host Bentley and a photo of each guest
    Superfine Style, Band Reunions, and SNL’s 50th Season
    It’s fashion, feuds, and SNL fun on this week’s Group Chat! Bentley and friends—Cory McCants, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari—are breaking down the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” where fashion becomes identity, power, and storytelling all sewn into one. Next, it’s all about band reunions that have us running to grab tickets—Oasis is back, but will they get through the tour without a backstage brawl!? Finally, we’re tipping our hats to SNL as it hits 50, looking back at the sketches that shaped comedy and pop culture!
  • What do Cave Paintings, Political Cartoons, and Memes Have in Common?
    This week on Group Chat, Bentley meets up with Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist at The Buffalo News, Adam Zyglis; stand-up comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady; and Chair of Communication, English Literature, Philosophy, and Theater departments at Jamestown Community College, Simone Sellstrom. From cave walls to Instagram feeds, visual storytelling has transformed across millennia, yet its power to captivate and communicate remains as strong as ever. Join this powerhouse group as they unravel how visuals have shaped societal conversations. From hieroglyphs to the art of political cartoons and viral meme culture, this episode offers a thought-provoking and entertaining look at how images can communicate what words often cannot.
  • The Joker's Return, The Power of Latine Representation, and Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
    Join Bentley and friends as they dive into this week’s Group Chat with Joker: Folie á Deux! Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role, while Lady Gaga brings her electrifying voice and fierce charisma to the role of Harlequin. They talk about how Gaga’s performance could elevate the franchise and bring a new dimension to Gotham City. Plus, they look at episodic spinoffs like The Penguin—what makes these franchises work, and why do fans keep coming back for more? Later, they celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with conversations on Latine representation in film and TV, along with cherished traditions. Guests include María Pérez Gómez, singer, songwriter and award-winning author; Rolando Martín Gómez, co-founder of Raíces Theatre Company and actor; and Matt Hitch, musician and pop culture connoisseur. Don’t miss this week’s vibrant chat!
  • "Best of!" *Group Chat logo*
    Best of Group Chat: Digital Dark Age, Restaurant Revelations, and Literary Gems
    Fasten your seatbelts as Bentley takes you on a trip through some of her top Group Chat moments! First stop: the Paramount Purge. Could we be entering a digital dark age where content is wiped off the map? Bentley and her guests get real about losing beloved content forever. Next, it’s time for food! Bentley chats with professional chefs who weigh in on how media tends to highlight the chaos and adrenaline of the restaurant world, often overshadowing the artistry and passion behind the scenes. Finally, it's time to crack open the pages as Bentley meets up with award-winning authors and booklovers to talk storytelling, banned books, and how literature weaves its magic through pop culture.
  • GROUP CHAT logo, along with headshots of the guests of episode 32.
    Celebrating James Earl Jones, CMA Nominations, and Campaign Music Controversy
    This week, Group Chat pays tribute to the legendary James Earl Jones, celebrating the iconic voice behind unforgettable characters like Darth Vader and Mufasa. Guest host, Naila Ansari, and crew also dive into the Country Music Awards, where they chat about the evolving country music scene. Crossing genres is no easy feat, but what does it take for an artist to make that leap? (Beyoncé, anyone?) Plus, they explore the controversy surrounding politicians using unauthorized music in their campaigns. Join Naila and her guests—Dallas Taylor, performer, poet, and WBFO’s Digital Editor; Josh Mullin, drummer for Uncle Ben’s Remedy and co-owner of Jack Rabbit; and Pat Kelly, Filmmaker and Director of Content Creation at BTPM for this week’s dynamic chat!
  • Photos of each guest on this week's episode of Group Chat
    Buffalo’s Fashion Scene, Fall Trends, and Sustainable Style
    Group Chat returns with a stylish episode as Bentley welcomes Richie Hunter, Eman Wajed, and Caine McDermott, three prominent figures in Buffalo’s fashion scene. They chat about fall fashion trends, pop culture’s influence on style and the rapid rise of social media micro-trends. Plus, they talk about sustainability and cutting-edge technology reshaping the fashion world, offering a glimpse into the future of design. Stick around for an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated FIG fashion event and Buffalo Fashion Runway’s "Emergence" show. Find more information for these events at figbuffalo.com and buffalofashionrunway.com
  • Headshots of the guests of this episode of Group Chat and the Group Chat logo
    Cult Classics, TIFF, and Kicking off the Buffalo Bills' Season
    This week on Group Chat, we kick things off with a dive into cult classic sequels featuring Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and its place in the world of modern-day reboots. Bentley and friends explore the most anticipated movies from TIFF, including new music biopics and the international premiere of Saturday Night, and get hyped for the Buffalo Bills home opener. Kick back with this week’s guests: Cory McCants, host of Compact History and Compact Civics, Donny Kutzbach, owner of Town Ballroom and Fun Time Presents, and media superfan from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Matt Hitch for a jam-packed episode on pop culture and beyond.  
  • Photos of the guests of Group Chat and the Group Chat logo
    Paralympics, Dancing with the Stars, and Celebrity Doctors on Trial
    This week on Group Chat, we welcome Dr. Naila Ansari, professor and artist, Haley Helenbrook, our behind-the-scenes pop culture expert, and Paralympic champion Adam Page, with his impressive tally of three gold medals and a silver from World Championships. We'll explore the excitement of the 2024 Paralympics, celebrate the inclusivity of Dancing with the Stars—featuring Jason Smyth's Irish victory and the debut of Stephen Nedoroscik—and delve into the cultural impact of celebrity deaths and the controversial role of physicians in such cases. This episode discusses the topic of substance abuse. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.  
  • GROUP CHAT logo with headshots of guests
    Tailgates, Touchdowns, and Tour Season
    BILLieve it or not, football season is here! On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley and friends, Josh Holtzman & Grace Vesneske, owners of Buffalo Iron Works and Donny Kutzbach, co-owner of Town Ballroom and Funtime Presents, huddle up to talk about football preseason and the Bills Mafia, from traditions to tailgating. Because our guests have all the behind-the-scenes knowledge, they provide an entertaining download of fall’s hottest concerts and events as we begin to sunset the summer festival season.
  • Group Chat logo with headshots of guests Simone Sellstrom, Elyse Breeze, and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
    The Prophetic Zodiac and The Political Zeitgeist
    Bentley and her guests look to the cosmos as they explore the allure of horoscopes and why they continue to captivate us, then question whether Mercury in retrograde really affects our lives. The conversation shifts to the world of political cartoons and memes, their historical significance and the powerful role memes now play in shaping public opinion and political discourse. They wrap up the chat with a look at Elvis Presley’s legacy and the newest must-read memoirs. This week’s guests include Elyse Breeze, Director of Digital Strategy at Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM); Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Performer and host of BTPM’s digital series “Let’s Go!”; and Simone Sellstrom, Chair of Communication, English Literature, Philosophy, and Theater at Jamestown Community College.
