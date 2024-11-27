What's Next? | Producer's Pick feat. Kelly Wolfe, Stephanie Pepper, Racheal Tarapacki, Dr. Karen Kwandrans, and Rhonda Bivins-Talley

We revisit two standout previous conversations. First, we revisit Thomas O’Neil-White’s conversation with Kelly Wolfe and Stephanie Pepper from the SPCA serving Erie County, as well as Racheal Tarapacki from the resource council of WNY. The four discuss an incubator grant awarded to the SPCA that aims to create better access to veterinary resources on the East Side of Buffalo. Next, Jay Moran sits down with Dr. Karen Kwandrans, the Associate Vice President of Niagara University, and Rhonda Bivins-Talley, the Executive Director of the Levesque Institute. The three discuss the work of the Levesque Institute, Niagara University’s Center for Civic Engagement and Community Impact.