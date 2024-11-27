The Scoreboard - November 27th

THOMPSON RETURNS AS SABRES HOST MINNESOTA TONIGHT

After thirteen days, the Buffalo Sabres finally return to KeyBank Center tonight, as they host the Minnesota Wild.

A lot has changed since the last time the Sabres played at home. When they left Buffalo, the Sabres were without their starting goalie and top centerman, both who were down with injuries. With Devon Levi sent to Rochester and James Reimer claimed off waivers, there has been plenty of turnover in goal, especially once Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returned with a shutout victory in Los Angeles last week. Tonight, Tage Thompson will rejoin the top line against the Wild, replacing Ryan McLeod, who is bumped back down to the third line, moving Jiri Kulich back to the wing, to replace the now-injured Jordan Greenway.

But as the saying goes, the more things seem to change, the more they stay the same.

When Buffalo beat the St. Louis Blues at home on Thursday the 14th, they were lifted to victory by their backup goaltender, and with late goals from Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin, and the Sabres erased multiple deficits to win. All of those were true again in Buffalo’s 4-2 win in San Jose, wrapping their road swing in style.

All of that said, the Sabres are in a good place before American Thanksgiving. With a win tonight, Buffalo would be solidly in a playoff spot when the turkey is on the table tomorrow night. It’s not arbitrary, as statistics support the notion that American Thanksgiving is a benchmark for teams who hope to make the postseason. In the sixteen full-length regular seasons the NHL has seen since the 2005 lockout, just over 75% of teams that were in a playoff spot on American Thanksgiving went on to clinch a postseason berth later that season. Since their playoff drought began in 2012, the Sabres have been above the playoff threshold at American Thanksgiving just once, in 2018. That season saw a monumental collapse for Buffalo, who lost 21 of their final 28 games.

Barring an unbelievably awful stretch like that, the Sabres would put themselves in an opportune position with a win tonight and perhaps would rejuvenate a fanbase that has been dying for a winner for a decade.

Puck drop at KeyBank Center is set for tonight at 7PM.

LEMBO LEADS BULLS FOOTBALL TEAM TO EIGHT WINS IN FIRST SEASON

When Pete Lembo was hired as Head Coach of the UB Football team this past Spring, the Bulls had just come off a 3-9 season. Last night, Coach Lembo led the Bulls to their eighth win of the 2024 campaign, with a resounding 43-7 win over Kent State on senior day at UB Stadium.

Lembo is the first UB football coach to produce a winning record in year one of his tenure since Bob Deming in 1969. How was UB able to capture such success in their HC’s first season? Depth, Development, and Superstar Linebackers.

Offensively, the Bulls had three rushers with over 250 yards on the ground, and four players with over 200 yards receiving. Week after week, you never knew which Bull would step up on offense, especially after top target, and Buffalo native Nik McMillan suffered a season-ending injury in week two. Defensively, UB had seven players record at least 50 tackles this season, with seven players recording an interception, and five Bulls recorded at least two sacks on the season. Depth at every position on both sides of the ball was key for Buffalo’s success this year.

Last season, CJ Ogbonna was used as a dual-threat quarterback, who mostly was in the game to run the ball. In his limited snaps in 2023, Ogbonna completed less than 40% of his throws, with just one touchdown through the air. The development of their starting quarterback was instrumental to the Bulls’ eight-win season in 2024, as Ogbonna tossed for over 2,000 yards and sixteen touchdowns, not to mention his six rushing scores, doubling his total from last year.

Finally, the superstars that UB had at linebacker made a world of difference. Two of the top tacklers in the nation suited up in Buffalo blue each week, as Shaun Dolac and Red Murdock became household names across the country. With a combined 302 total tackles, Dolac’s nation-leading five interceptions, and Murdock’s Conference-best five forced fumbles, they manufactured turning points in eventual Buffalo wins almost every single week.

With eight wins, the Bulls will play in a Bowl game and are currently projected to play in the 68 Ventures Bowl, according to CBS Sports. The Athletic has UB projected to play in the Idaho Potato Bowl. No matter where the Bulls end up, it is sure to be a game day with just as much attention to detail as any other, but a proud day for Lembo, the team, and the UB Football faithful.

A PREVIEW OF YOUR LOCAL TURKEY BOWL

Tomorrow morning, football fields and local parks will see dozens of old pals coming together to play a game of football, perhaps share some drinks, and reminisce ‘the good old days’ at The Turkey Bowl.

Each year, there are sure to be a few constants at every Turkey Bowl:

Your friend that played in college will act as if they aren’t trying at first, but as the pick-up game goes on, you’ll see their intensity slowly increase, until the game is on the line, and they have found a weak link on the opposing team. Then, it’s no-holds-barred. The former high school superstar will be called upon to make a play that was easy from them some-odd years ago. In some cases, tomorrow, the underdog will make the play and let it be known at dinner while watching the pros on TV in the evening.

Another constant: there will almost certainly be an injury. Someone who hasn’t stretched since senior year is going to give their all to attempt a ‘SportsCenter Top-10’ play. In doing so, something is bound to go wrong. Tomorrow will be the last Turkey Bowl that some folks ever play in, and they won’t know it, until this happens. My advice is to have a first aid kit on hand, with more ice than you think is necessary. Please, for the sake of your own health, be safe.

Finally, at every Turkey Bowl, there is a dispute. Whether or not a catch was made, if a tackle was too aggressive, or someone will try to bend the rules to favor their team’s outcome. There is always, and I mean always, some sort of debate continuing into the parking lot, long after the game’s conclusion, be it in jest or not. Some will leave the meet-up spot thinking they never want to play with so-and-so again, but just like children on the playground, tomorrow, and the next Turkey Bowl, will come calling their name in due time.

For those planning on playing, I wish you the best of luck, health, and gratitude for the chance to play another game with those friends who you may or may not have seen in ages. Be well, spread thanks and enjoy the 2024 Turkey Bowl.