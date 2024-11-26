© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Producer’s Pick feat. Sheri Scavone and Tim Chen

Published November 26, 2024 at 10:24 AM EST
We revisit two standout previous conversations. First, we revisit Thomas O’Neil-White’s conversation with Sheri Scavone, the CEO of the WNY Women’s Foundation. The two analyze a report from the Foundation that details some of the issues women in WNY are facing through data drive metrics. We close out with Jay Moran sitting down with Tim Chen, the Executive Director of Grassroots Garden WNY, the two discuss the organization's dedication to community development and environmental equity.

What's Next? 2024
