Martha’s Legacy, Turkey Day Festivities, and People’s Sexiest Man Alive
Bentley gets into the holiday spirit with filmmaker and director Pat Kelly, actor and director Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and fundraising and tech pro Karen Cincotti! They explore the enduring legacy of Martha Stewart—from her Netflix documentary to her influence on American homemaking—and unpack the drama with Ina Garten. Then, they dive into all things festive, from Thanksgiving Eve barhopping to the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Buffalo’s beloved Turkey Trot. The conversation heats up with People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, John Krasinski. The group chats about masculinity in pop culture and the figures who have helped define and redefine its image. This episode is a festive mix of nostalgia, culture, and holiday cheer!