What's Next? | Students, Suspensions, and Solutions: A Buffalo Public Schools Update

Today, we sit down for an update on suspensions in Buffalo Public Schools. For our first segment, Jay Moran sits down with Jessica Bauer-Walker, a Community Health Worker and a Buffalo Public Schools parent, and Sam White, Supervising Attorney for the School Discipline Project at Western New York Law Center. The three discuss the Buffalo Suspension Coalition and a recent report on suspensions from Buffalo Public Schools. For our second segment, Guest Host Jillian Hanesworth sits down with Jessica Bauer Walker, and Rehma Kashindi, a Youth Community Health Worker to discuss suspensions from the perspective of a BPS student.