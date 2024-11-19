What's Next? | Clearing the Air: Examining The Air Quality of Buffalo’s East Side

The Environmental Protection Agency has only three air quality monitoring sites in all of Buffalo. Two new studies conducted by staff at the University at Buffalo with the support of The Buffalo Center for Health Equity aim to better understand the state of air quality in specific areas of Buffalo. Today, we welcome Dr. Meng Wang, an Associate Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at the University at Buffalo, and Samantha Hidalgo, a Public Health Program Manager at the Buffalo Center for Health Equity. The three sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the two studies, as well as the state of Buffalo’s East Side’s Air Quality.