© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Clearing the Air: Examining The Air Quality of Buffalo’s East Side

Published November 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The Environmental Protection Agency has only three air quality monitoring sites in all of Buffalo. Two new studies conducted by staff at the University at Buffalo with the support of The Buffalo Center for Health Equity aim to better understand the state of air quality in specific areas of Buffalo. Today, we welcome Dr. Meng Wang, an Associate Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at the University at Buffalo, and Samantha Hidalgo, a Public Health Program Manager at the Buffalo Center for Health Equity. The three sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the two studies, as well as the state of Buffalo’s East Side’s Air Quality.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Resetting the Table: Bridging Divides for a Safer Community
    “Resetting The Table” is a national effort to prevent political violence through collaborative discussion. Recently, various local religious and civic leaders joined the initiative.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer’s Pick feat. Howard Johnson and Clementine Gold Group
    We revisit a conversation with the Deputy Commissioner of the Erie County Board of Elections. Next, we go back to an installment of our Project 2025 series with guests from the Clementine Gold Group.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Empowering Buffalo | Making Change Through Environmental Art
    On today’s episode, we welcome back Morgan Williams-Bryant, the CEO of Leadership Buffalo, and environmental artist Chantal Calato, whose work has been featured at various exhibits.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Breaking New Ground: A Conversation with Dr. Adiam Tsegai, SUNY Erie's First African American and Female President
    What's Next? welcomes the newly appointed 13th President of SUNY Erie, Dr. Adiam Tsegai. Her appointment marks both the first African American and Woman President of SUNY Erie.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Community Voices: From Local Bakers to Civic Duty
    We sit with the owners of black-owned Black Rock bakery Radah Baked Goods to discuss their business & community efforts. Then, we welcome Howard Johnson to discuss the importance of voting.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Project 2025 Series Ep. 3: Overall Impact of the Project and Impact on Media
    Jay Moran, Thomas O'Neil-White, and Dr. Michael Niman discuss the overall goals of the project, the historical significance of the movement, and the impact the project could have through the lens of media.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Resilience in Buffalo Schools
    On today's episode, we welcome back Duncan Kirkwood, a renowned national resilience trainer and the visionary behind the “Unleash Your Greatness” program, an initiative designed to empower students in Buffalo Public Schools. He’s joined by Katie Schuta, Principal of the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, where this transformative program is being piloted. Together with host Jay Moran, they delve into the profound impact of resilience training on young minds, the unique challenges facing Buffalo schools, and the broader potential of fostering resilience as a core skill in education.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | An End of an Era
    Today, we say farewell to our friend and host Thomas O’Neil-White. For his final interview he sits with Jay Moran to discuss his time as host of What’s Next? his career as a black journalist, and his best moments from his time at WBFO.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Healing Through Food and Community: Conversations on “Food as Medicine” and Black Business Success
    On today’s show, we feature two conversations. To start, Jay Moran sits down with Beth Machnica, the Director of Health and Well-Being at Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The two discuss the upcoming 4th annual “Food as Medicine” symposium, which aims to empower organizations and communities to promote wellness and close the disproportionate health gap in communities of color. For our second conversation, we go back to August when the “What’s Next?” crew attended the Black Business Block Party at the Exchange at Beverly Gray. The team collected interviews with various organizations in attendance and got their insight on the importance of the event.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers’ Pick with Lindsey Lauren Visser and Cheney Brockington
    We revisit two standout conversations. First Thomas O’Neil-White conversation with Buffalo’s first female historian Lindsey Lauren Visser. The two discuss the anniversary of the 19 amendment which gave women the right to vote, and the significant role Buffalo played in the suffragist movement. Then Jay Moran conversation with Licensed Master Social Worker Cheney Brockington. The two discuss generational patterns of trauma in Buffalo, along with the systemic barriers to education that results from them.
Load More