What's Next? | Saving the Turtle: Reviving a Cultural Landmark in Niagara Falls

The Turtle Building in Niagara Falls, formerly the home of the Native American Center for The Living Arts, is an important cultural landmark to the Western New York indigenous community. Today, the building stands vacant, but a group known as “The Friends of the Turtle” hopes someday to restore the landmark building to its former glory. Today, we welcome James Baptiste, a local architect who is part of the Mohawk Nation and is heavily involved in the effort to save the building. He sits down with WBFO reporters Ryan Zunner and Alex Simone to discuss the movement to save the building, its deep spiritual significance, and what it is like to be a Native architect.