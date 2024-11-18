The Scoreboard - November 18th

MVP ALLEN AND BILLS HANDLE MAHOMES, END CHIEFS PERFECT SEASON

Three of the last four years, Bills’ fans saw their team’s season come to an end at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not a surprise that fans downplayed the importance of this game all week, citing that a Buffalo win would only matter in the postseason. But after the Bills did come out with a 30-21 victory, ending KC’s perfect season, the sentiment is much different today.

First and foremost, Josh Allen has solidified himself as the most impactful player in the National Football League. Yesterday, with a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the Bills chose to keep the offense on the field for 4th down and two. Allen proceeded to fight through a tackle to get the first down but bulldozed his way past three more Chief in the following twenty yards, powering into the endzone for an emphatic touchdown. The extra point put Buffalo up by two scores with just over two minutes left in the game. Allen ended the game with over 300 all-purpose yards, helping the Buffalo offense put up thirty points, becoming the first team to accomplish this feat against the Chiefs this season.

The defense did their job, bookending the game with an interception on Patrick Mahomes, with Taylor Rapp’s pick on KC’s first pass, and Terell Bernard snagging the last pass of the game, which was intended for Travis Kelce, no less. This was the first time Bills’ defensive coordinator Bobby Babich played “play-calling chess” against Andy Reid and the Chiefs. With seven QB hits and two sacks, Mahomes was held to under 200 yards vs Buffalo for the first time ever. Consider that “check mate” for Babich in his first match vs the two-time defending champs.

With the win, 9-2 Buffalo is now one game back of 9-1 Kansas City for the top seed in the AFC, and come playoff time, a first round bye. With a bye next week, the Bills get some much-deserved rest, and a chance for some of their injured offensive players to get that much healthier.

HS FOOTBALL: LANCASTER TOPS JAMESTOWN IN GAME OF THE YEAR

The Lancaster Legends won the Class AA football sectional championship on Friday Night Lights, defeating the Jamestown Red and Green 28-21 in one of the best games WNY has seen this season.

Under the bright lights of Highmark Stadium, stars were born in black and red, as Lancaster’s two-way starter Justin Hartwig was the player of the game with a game high 189 receiving yards. Plus, in the final moments of the fourth quarter, while defending a seven-point lead, Hartwig picked off Jamestown’s Dominic Gonzalez in the red zone to seal the victory for the Legends. It was the first time in their four meetings in the Sectional Championship that Lancaster defeated Jamestown. Eric Rupp is now a perfect 10-0 vs Jamestown as Lancaster’s Head Coach.

Legends’ senior quarterback Alex Krupa was phenomenal, posting nearly 350 passing yards, en route to setting a new single season passing yards mark for the program. Krupa’s classmate and top wide receiver John Gang was the feature in the second half, scoring the final three touchdowns for Lancaster, while setting a program record for receptions in a single season.

The Legends advance to the Far West Regional, where they will take on Section V’s Aquinas on Friday night at SUNY Brockport. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

HS FOOTBALL: ST. JOE’S UPSETS ST. FRANCIS IS MMA SEMIFINAL

It had been six long years since St. Joe’s football defeated St. Francis, but Saturday afternoon, that streak came to an end. In the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association Semifinal, the Marauders defeated the Red Raiders 23-20 in Overtime.

What an afternoon performance it was for St. Joe’s freshman kicker Carter Petri, who drilled three field goals and two extra points, lifting the Marauders to victory in Athol Springs. In overtime, the St. Joe’s defense preserved the win with a 4th down stop on a quarterback run, denying the first down to St. Francis senior Landon Welka. It was the first win for St. Joe’s over the Red Raiders since 2018, snapping a seven game losing skid.

The Marauders are off to the Championship game on Saturday, where they will meet their rival Canisius Crusaders. Canisius has won the last ten meetings with Joe’s dating back to 2019.

SABRES SHELLACKED BY FLYERS ON SATURDAY NIGHT

It was almost the flattest we’ve seen the Sabres look to start a hockey game in quite a while, as Buffalo lost to the Flyers 5-2 in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

On the penalty kill, on two shots from the point, and on a two-on-none, the Sabres suffered the first four goals of the game in that order. Rasmus Dahlin and Ryan McLeod both scored in the third period for Buffalo, each with an extra man (one power play, the other with Devon Levi pulled), but Buffalo was never in the game. The Flyers outshot the Sabres 32-25, while the orange and black blocked another 25 Buffalo shot attempts.

One positive to take from the loss: Ryan McLeod, who was filling in for the injured Tage Thompson centering the top line, scored again, making it back-to-back games with a goal on the top line.

The biggest concern now becomes the Sabres’ goaltending situation, regardless of when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes his full-time return. Levi is just 22 years old, and at this point, most likely benefits more from playing consistent hockey games rather than being the backup in the NHL, playing a couple times a month. Buffalo re-acquired backup goalie James Reimer about a week ago, snatching the 36-year-old off the waiver wire following injuries to both Luukkonen and Rochester backup Felix Sandstrom. I’m curious to see, when their starter does come back, if Buffalo opts to send Levi to the AHL with no concern of waivers or run the risk of losing Riemer for the second time this season.

The Sabres begin a three-game road trip in California Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS WIN THE 111TH GREY CUP

Just yesterday, the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to claim the 111th Grey Cup. It’s the 19th CFL title for Toronto in their history. With starting quarterback, and WNY native Chad Kelly injured, Nick Arbuckle led the underdogs to victory with over 250 yards passing and two touchdowns, overcoming two thrown interceptions. The Argos’ defense was stellar, with three interceptions, including a pick-six against the top offensive team in the CFL.