The Life of a Sports Investigative Journalist with Jason Wolf
John Cimperman and Tim O'Shei welcome Jason Wolf, sports investigative reporter for The Arizona Republic. Wolf spent some time at the Buffalo News with Tim where they covered the early days of the Buffalo new stadium deal. They talk about the cost of new stadiums popping up across the country, about Arizona losing their NHL team, and Wolf’s latest investigation into alleged human smuggling by Arizona Christian University Football players.