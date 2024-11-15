Tyler, The Creator, Wickiator, Bills vs. Chiefs and Taylor
Bentley and Group Chat stars—Allie Brady, Cory McCants and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci—kick off this week’s episode with Chromakopia, Tyler, The Creator’s latest exploration of adulthood. Next, they share their thoughts on this year’s Grammy nominees. The chat heats up with two highly anticipated movies—Wicked and Gladiator II—will we see another double-feature frenzy like Barbenheimer? And for football and pop culture fans alike, the crew dive into the Bills-Chiefs rivalry while Taylor Swift takes Toronto by storm, setting the stage for an epic weekend!