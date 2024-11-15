Theater Talk: ANTIGONE at Buff State was solid, SOMETHING ROTTEN at MusicalFare is hilarious, creator Christie Baugher shares insights on the captivating musical THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL at Irish Classical.

Last week Anthony was in NYC at a Theater Conference (more on that next week) and had to miss the Buff State presentation of Jean Anouilh's ANTIGONE in a first-rate production directed by Jennifer Toohey. But both Anthony and Peter were able to catch SOMETHING ROTTEN at MusicalFare, lots of fun with great costumes, a Buffalo A-list cast, and lots of tap dancing (Yay!). And at Irish Classical a new musical by Christie Baugher called THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL with a Great American Songbook-inspired score (think Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, etc.) and two stellar performers, LA's Shannon O'Boyle and NYC's Jewel Wilson Bridges, directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford (choreography for 3 Best Musical Tony Award winners: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, FUN HOME, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN). Listen for some comments by Christie Baugher.

THE SHAW FESTIVAL will continue with Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY through 12/22 and after it opens on 11/8, A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024 will also continue through 12/22.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), followed by CONTINUING, then OPENINGS THIS WEEK, OPENINGS NEXT WEEK, followed by COMING LATER IN NOVEMBER. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND (last chance!):

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, a musical by William Finn, directed by Kristin Bentley, musical direction by Allan Paglia. 11/01 - 11/17 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by Second Generation Theatre on stage at Shea's Smith Theatre, Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main St, Buffalo. (716) 508-7480 secondgenerationtheatre.com

SPELLING BEE PUBLICITY BLURB: Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, Additional Material by Jay Weiss. Winner for the Tony and Drama Desk Award for Best Book of a Musical, this musical comedy follows six pre-teens as they compete to be Putnam County’s Champion Speller!

OPENING THIS WEEK: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON, created by Roger Bean, directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker, starring Dasia Cervi, Smirna Mercedes, Casey Moyer, and Audrianna Yates. 11/15 - 24 (2 weeks only!) Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, Extra matinee Sat 11/23 at 2:00. Presented by O'Connell & Company on their Mainstage, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 (one block south of Bocce's Pizza).

716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON PUBLICITY BLURB: It’s 1969, and The Marvelous Wonderettes are back at Springfield High (Go Chipmunks!) to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the '60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own. Act II finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the '70s provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous spin!

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024, based on the novella by Charles Dickens, adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll, with puppetry by Alexis Milligan, starring Sanjay Talwar as "Scrooge." 11/8 - 12/22 at a variety of days and different times (usually 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 7:00pm) presented by The Shaw Festival at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen Street in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario. 1-800-511-SHAW shawfest.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024, PUBLICITY BLURB: The magic of Christmas returns as does the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge! A Christmas Carol is the gift that keeps on giving and is the perfect annual reminder of what the Christmas spirit is all about. The perfect holiday treat is in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the merriest of holiday destinations.

KING JAMES, a play by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Thembi Duncan, starring Brendan Didio as "Matt" and Jake Hayes as "Shawn." 11/8 - 11/24 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave),Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

KING JAMES PUBLICITY BLURB: “King” LeBron James’s years playing in Cleveland bring promise, prosperity, and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. His tenure also unites Shawn and Matt in an unlikely bond forged by fandom. Over twelve years, from LeBron’s rookie season to an NBA Championship, the men navigate their turbulent friendship through their shared love of basketball — and the endless amiable arguments that erupt from that love. A clever comedy, King James is an intimate exploration of the place that sports occupy in our lives and relationships. “…a touching examination of male friendship and the powerful social currents beneath it.” –The New York Times Running time: Approx. 2hrs

MY FAIR LADY, a musical by Lerner & Loewe, adapted from Bernard Shaw’s Play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture PYGMALION, Co-directed by Tim Carroll and Kimberley Rampersad, starring Kristi Frank as Eliza Doolittle, Allan Louis as Henry Higgins, David Adams as Alfred P Doolittle, David Alan Anderson as Colonel Pickering, et. al. Through 12/22 at a variety of days and times (either 1:00 or 7:00 depending on the day) presented by The Shaw Festival at the Festival Theatre, 85 Queen Street in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario. 1-800-511-SHAW shawfest.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: This timeless classic has been dazzling audiences since its debut on Broadway in 1956. Based on the play Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw, it’s the story of Eliza Doolittle, a cockney flower girl caught in the middle of a bet between Henry Higgins, a professor of phonetics, and Colonel Pickering, a fellow linguist. With unforgettable songs such as “On the Street Where You Live,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” My Fair Lady is one of the most beloved musicals of all time – and now it’s returning to The Shaw! Note: Allan Louis took over the role of Henry Higgins on October 17.

SOMETHING ROTTEN, a musical by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Chris Kelly, musical direction by Philip Farugia, starring a cast of 17 MusicalFare favorites. 11/06 - 12/08 Wed-Thu 7:00, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 presented by MusicalFare on their main stage c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, NY 14226 (tip: enter from Getzville Road) (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

Note: There are no performances on Wednesday, 11/27, or Thursday, 11/28, for Thanksgiving Holidays. There is an ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE on Sunday, December 1st at 7:00.

SOMETHING ROTTEN PUBLICITY BLURB: Set in 1595, this hysterical 9-time Tony nominee follows the Bottom Brothers who set out to write the world’s first musical and attempt to compete with a certain rock-star playwright of the Renaissance. It is a 16th-century tale with 21st-century sensibilities.

THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL, a new musical by Christie Baugher, directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, starring Jewell Wilson Bridges as Scott and Shannon O'Boyle (Zelda). 11/8 - 11/24, 3 weeks only! Thu - Sat at 7:30, Sat-Sun matinees at 2:00. Saturday evenings are Pay-What-You-Will. A talk-back follows on Thursdays. Presented by the Irish Classical Theater, 626 Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre District. (716) 853-4282 irishclassical.com

THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL PUBLICITY BLURB: Zelda Sayre, bold and unbridled, opens the show singing of a lost lover who, she believes, will return. Enter F. Scott Fitzgerald, her muse, lover, and creative rival. Together, they ignite an intense and passionate relationship, full of wit, wildness, and artistic ambition. Their whirlwind romance takes them from the heights of literary fame to the depths of destructive jealousy and addiction. Scott’s unrelenting pursuit of greatness strains their bond, while Zelda, yearning for recognition of her own talents, becomes trapped in a cycle of creative competition and gaslighting. As Scott's career falters, he confines Zelda to an asylum and flees to Hollywood in search of a fresh start. But even the physical distance cannot sever their connection. In one final attempt to rekindle their former happiness, they journey to Havana—only to face tragic consequences.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, by Native American Larissa Fasthorse, directed by Rachael Jamison. 11/08 - 11/24 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00 presented by Ujima Company Inc., 429 Plymouth Ave, Buffalo NY 14213 (716) 291-0092 ujimacoinc.org

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY PUBLICITY BLURB: The insightful and thought-provoking new comedy, The Thanksgiving Play, written by Native American playwright Larissa Fastthorse, is the second play of the new season. In this wickedly funny satire, directed by Rachael Jamison, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

WITCH, a dark comedy by Jen Silverman, directed by Scott Behren, starring David Marciniak, Renee Hawthorne, Wendy Hall, Chris Hatch, Alex Anthony Garcia, Johnny Barden. 11/7 - 12/8 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street (near Court St.) (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Note: Mighty Taco Student Thursday ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID) dates are November 14, 21, and December 5 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID).

WITCH PUBLICITY BLURB: A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.

REMEMBER THIS: THE LEGEND OF JAN KARSKI, a play by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring David Lundy.

10/31 - 11/24, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat). Presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre 2640 N. Forest Road Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4114 x309 jccbuffalo.org

REMEMBER THIS PUBLICITY BLURB: JRT favorite David Lundy gives a tour-de-force performance as Jan Karski in this genre-defying true story of a reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness. After surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, Karski swears allegiance to the Polish Underground and risks his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland to the Western world and, ultimately, the Oval Office. Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw Ghetto and confronted by the inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endures unspeakable mental anguish and physical torture to stand tall in the halls of power and speak the truth. This beautiful and touching new work captures the complexity and legacy of this self-described "insignificant, little man" whose timely story of moral courage and individual responsibility can still shake the conscience of the world. JRT is honored to present the highly exclusive regional premiere of this timely and essential new show.

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, a play, adapted for the stage from Stephen King’s classic novella by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Kinzy Brown, Brian Tabak, John Profeta, Lawrence Gregory Smith, Geno Delmaro, John Kennedy, Nate Chateaux, Daniel J. Greer, Andrew Salamone, Billy Horn Altamirano & Andrew Canada. 10/10 - 12/01 Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays & some Wednesdays (Sundays and some Saturdays are matinee performances) Evening dinners 6:00 shows at 7:30, Matinees dinner 1:00 shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. Visit website mybobbyjs.com or call 716-395-3207 for exact times and dates. At BOBBY J’S 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY, 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION PUBLICITY BLURB: The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film turned-play to the Desiderio stage. When Andy Dufresne is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption illustrates the physical, mental and emotional toughness needed to attain a goal no matter what obstacles are thrown in your way.

OPENINGS LATER IN NOVEMBER, 2024:

& JULIET, a musical by Max Martin and Friends, directed by Luke Sheppard, starring Rachel Simone Webb, 11/19 - 24 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street 716-847-0850 sheas.org

& JULIET PUBLICITY BLURB: Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,“ and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

SHYLOCK, An adaptation of The Merchant of Venice - written & directed by Lara Haberberger, starring Monish Bhattacharyya and Andrew Zuccari with Kathleen Rooney and John DellaContra. 11/21 - 12/14 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, 14222. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

SHYLOCK PUBLICITY BLURB: “Shylock takes place in the Auschwitz Concentration camp. Two inmates are forced by the camp commandant to perform selective scenes from the Bard’s (whom the Nazis liked to call Herr Shakespeare) antisemitic play The Merchant of Venice. The prisoners struggle to keep their audience amused and entertained hoping to survive the play” - Playwright Lara Haberberger

“Shylock” is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice by Buffalo theater veteran Lara Haberberger who will also head up directorial duties. Lara crafts her adaptation into two roles featuring Monish Bhattacharyya in the title role, and Andrew Zuccari utilizing his talents to play the other multiple roles of Shakespeare’s narrative. The play also features Kathleen Rooney and John DellaContra. A unique take on Shakespeare, Shylock will be one of ART/WNY most compelling plays of the 2024-25 season.

OPENINGS IN DECEMBER, 2024:

A KIDMAN CAROL Presented by the Alleyway Theatre, "1 Curtain Up Alley" (along the north wall of Shea's). (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

A KIDMAN CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB:

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION, a play by Buffalo's Tom Dudzick, directed by Mary Kate O'Connell, starring ___ . 12/6 - 12/22 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Note three added shows, Sat 12/14 & 21 at 2:00, Sun 12/22 (last performance) 7:30. presented by O'Connell & Company 716-848-0800, oconnellandcompany.com

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION PUBLICITY BLURB: Meet the Nowaks of Buffalo, NY. Clara and her three grown kids have always known they were special, ever since the miraculous Christmas Eve in 1942 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop! Daughter Ruth unveils her plan to write and star in a one-woman Christmas show about the family miracle so the "whole world will know!" However, as her plans for theatrical immortality unfold, the entire family's faith is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. The results are heartfelt and hilarious.

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

