What's Next? | Roadblocks and Resilience: Addressing Workforce Gaps and Environmental Justice in WNY

On today’s episode, we feature two conversations. First, we welcome Tom Ulbrich, the President and CEO of Goodwill Western New York. He sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the latest edition of Goodskills Career Builder, a series meant to help strengthen the local workforce. This edition covers the transportation gap in WNY, and how it restricts businesses and their potential employees. Next, WBFO reporter Alex Simone sat down with a group of individuals involved in a recent lawsuit regarding the Kensington Expressway. We welcome Valerie Juang, from the WNY Youth Climate Council, Jamal Davis from the Coalition for Economic Justice, and Dan Brady, an attorney from Hagerty and Brady. The four discuss the lawsuit, as well as the effects that the Kensington has on the local environment.