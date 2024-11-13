What's Next? | Empowering Buffalo’s Youth: Inside Buffalo PAL’s Programs and Milestone Moments
Today, we’re excited to bring you a conversation with Nekia Kemp, the Executive Director of the Police Athletic League of Buffalo. Buffalo PAL is dedicated to enriching young lives year-round with sports, educational, cultural, and enrichment programs. Nekia joins Naila Ansari to share the full lineup of fall programs for Buffalo youth, including the launch of a new podcast program, Teen Voice and Choice. And this Thursday, Buffalo PAL will host its 22nd annual PAL Auction, where they’ll be honoring the 1998 National Basketball Champions as they celebrate 25 years since their historic victory for Buffalo PAL.