What's Next? | Empowering Buffalo's Youth: Inside Buffalo PAL's Programs and Milestone Moments

Published November 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Today, we’re excited to bring you a conversation with Nekia Kemp, the Executive Director of the Police Athletic League of Buffalo. Buffalo PAL is dedicated to enriching young lives year-round with sports, educational, cultural, and enrichment programs. Nekia joins Naila Ansari to share the full lineup of fall programs for Buffalo youth, including the launch of a new podcast program, Teen Voice and Choice. And this Thursday, Buffalo PAL will host its 22nd annual PAL Auction, where they’ll be honoring the 1998 National Basketball Champions as they celebrate 25 years since their historic victory for Buffalo PAL.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Empowering Buffalo | Making Change Through Environmental Art
    On today’s episode, we welcome back Morgan Williams-Bryant, the CEO of Leadership Buffalo, and environmental artist Chantal Calato, whose work has been featured at various exhibits.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Breaking New Ground: A Conversation with Dr. Adiam Tsegai, SUNY Erie's First African American and Female President
    What's Next? welcomes the newly appointed 13th President of SUNY Erie, Dr. Adiam Tsegai. Her appointment marks both the first African American and Woman President of SUNY Erie.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Community Voices: From Local Bakers to Civic Duty
    We sit with the owners of black-owned Black Rock bakery Radah Baked Goods to discuss their business & community efforts. Then, we welcome Howard Johnson to discuss the importance of voting.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Project 2025 Series Ep. 3: Overall Impact of the Project and Impact on Media
    Jay Moran, Thomas O'Neil-White, and Dr. Michael Niman discuss the overall goals of the project, the historical significance of the movement, and the impact the project could have through the lens of media.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Resilience in Buffalo Schools
    On today's episode, we welcome back Duncan Kirkwood, a renowned national resilience trainer and the visionary behind the “Unleash Your Greatness” program, an initiative designed to empower students in Buffalo Public Schools. He’s joined by Katie Schuta, Principal of the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, where this transformative program is being piloted. Together with host Jay Moran, they delve into the profound impact of resilience training on young minds, the unique challenges facing Buffalo schools, and the broader potential of fostering resilience as a core skill in education.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | An End of an Era
    Today, we say farewell to our friend and host Thomas O’Neil-White. For his final interview he sits with Jay Moran to discuss his time as host of What’s Next? his career as a black journalist, and his best moments from his time at WBFO.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Healing Through Food and Community: Conversations on “Food as Medicine” and Black Business Success
    On today’s show, we feature two conversations. To start, Jay Moran sits down with Beth Machnica, the Director of Health and Well-Being at Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The two discuss the upcoming 4th annual “Food as Medicine” symposium, which aims to empower organizations and communities to promote wellness and close the disproportionate health gap in communities of color. For our second conversation, we go back to August when the “What’s Next?” crew attended the Black Business Block Party at the Exchange at Beverly Gray. The team collected interviews with various organizations in attendance and got their insight on the importance of the event.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers’ Pick with Lindsey Lauren Visser and Cheney Brockington
    We revisit two standout conversations. First Thomas O’Neil-White conversation with Buffalo’s first female historian Lindsey Lauren Visser. The two discuss the anniversary of the 19 amendment which gave women the right to vote, and the significant role Buffalo played in the suffragist movement. Then Jay Moran conversation with Licensed Master Social Worker Cheney Brockington. The two discuss generational patterns of trauma in Buffalo, along with the systemic barriers to education that results from them.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Shaping the Future: DEI and Project 2025 with Clementine Gold Group
    We continue our Project 2025 series as Jay Moran is joined by Ekua Mends-Aidoo and Kim LaVare from Clementine Gold Group. Together, they dive into a compelling discussion on the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the context of Project 2025. From fostering inclusive leadership to dismantling systemic barriers, the three sheds light on the role of DEI in shaping a more equitable and forward-thinking future.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Connecting Roots: The Niagara Falls High School Native American Youth Club
    On today’s show, we welcome Jessica Forgette, an English teacher at Niagara Falls High School. Jessica recently started the Native American Youth Club, a program meant to connect students at Niagara Falls High School to their Indigenous backgrounds by fostering an environment of education and cultural understanding. Alex Simone sat down with her to discuss the club’s mission, her journey with her own Indigenous roots, as well as dive into the world of Native American education in Western New York.
