What's Next? | Community Connections: New Voices, Faith Leaders, and YMCA Initiatives in Buffalo

On today’s episode, we feature two conversations. First, we welcome one of our new guest hosts, Jillian Hanesworth. She sits down with Pastor Charles McCarley, a local faith leader at the Tabernacle of Praise, for a discussion on the role that religious leaders play in the community. Next, we feature a conversation that was recorded before we said goodbye to our old host Thomas O’Neil-White. He sat down with two members of the YMCA Buffalo Niagara, Danielle Roberts, Vice President of Community Impact, and Mike Baggerman, the Director of Communications. The three discuss the upcoming projects the YMCA is bringing to the East and West sides of Buffalo.