© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Building a New Foundation: Revitalizing Niagara Falls’ Mid-City District

Published November 11, 2024 at 9:59 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Recently, Niagara University partnered with various local housing agencies and the City of Niagara Falls to develop a housing and community assessment of the Mid-City District. The report aimed to analyze the area and set forth a plan to help redevelop and revitalize the district. On today’s show, we hear from two individuals who worked closely on the report. We welcome Gina Beam, the Executive Director of the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity, and Matt Chavez, a project manager for the Niagara-Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation. The two sit down with Jay Moran and guest host Michael Loss to discuss the report, the project’s importance, and Niagara Falls’ potential future.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Project 2025 Series Ep. 3: Overall Impact of the Project and Impact on Media
    Jay Moran, Thomas O'Neil-White, and Dr. Michael Niman discuss the overall goals of the project, the historical significance of the movement, and the impact the project could have through the lens of media.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Resilience in Buffalo Schools
    On today's episode, we welcome back Duncan Kirkwood, a renowned national resilience trainer and the visionary behind the “Unleash Your Greatness” program, an initiative designed to empower students in Buffalo Public Schools. He’s joined by Katie Schuta, Principal of the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, where this transformative program is being piloted. Together with host Jay Moran, they delve into the profound impact of resilience training on young minds, the unique challenges facing Buffalo schools, and the broader potential of fostering resilience as a core skill in education.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | An End of an Era
    Today, we say farewell to our friend and host Thomas O’Neil-White. For his final interview he sits with Jay Moran to discuss his time as host of What’s Next? his career as a black journalist, and his best moments from his time at WBFO.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Healing Through Food and Community: Conversations on “Food as Medicine” and Black Business Success
    On today’s show, we feature two conversations. To start, Jay Moran sits down with Beth Machnica, the Director of Health and Well-Being at Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The two discuss the upcoming 4th annual “Food as Medicine” symposium, which aims to empower organizations and communities to promote wellness and close the disproportionate health gap in communities of color. For our second conversation, we go back to August when the “What’s Next?” crew attended the Black Business Block Party at the Exchange at Beverly Gray. The team collected interviews with various organizations in attendance and got their insight on the importance of the event.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers’ Pick with Lindsey Lauren Visser and Cheney Brockington
    We revisit two standout conversations. First Thomas O’Neil-White conversation with Buffalo’s first female historian Lindsey Lauren Visser. The two discuss the anniversary of the 19 amendment which gave women the right to vote, and the significant role Buffalo played in the suffragist movement. Then Jay Moran conversation with Licensed Master Social Worker Cheney Brockington. The two discuss generational patterns of trauma in Buffalo, along with the systemic barriers to education that results from them.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Shaping the Future: DEI and Project 2025 with Clementine Gold Group
    We continue our Project 2025 series as Jay Moran is joined by Ekua Mends-Aidoo and Kim LaVare from Clementine Gold Group. Together, they dive into a compelling discussion on the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the context of Project 2025. From fostering inclusive leadership to dismantling systemic barriers, the three sheds light on the role of DEI in shaping a more equitable and forward-thinking future.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Connecting Roots: The Niagara Falls High School Native American Youth Club
    On today’s show, we welcome Jessica Forgette, an English teacher at Niagara Falls High School. Jessica recently started the Native American Youth Club, a program meant to connect students at Niagara Falls High School to their Indigenous backgrounds by fostering an environment of education and cultural understanding. Alex Simone sat down with her to discuss the club’s mission, her journey with her own Indigenous roots, as well as dive into the world of Native American education in Western New York.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
    Today, on What’s Next? we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. First, Jay Moran speaks with Dinorah Baines from the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY Inc. about the rich heritage of Hispanic culture in Western New York and the various celebrations happening throughout the month. Later, Jay Moran is joined by Valerie Cruz and Mykia Gibson from the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network to discuss the critical work of the organization and its impact on the Hispanic community.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Access for All: The Arts Access Initiative| Unmasking Bias: Exploring AI's Impact with the UB Center for Information Integrity
    For today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start, Jay Moran sits down with Liv Duke, the Programs & Services Coordinator at Arts Services Inc., and Tracy Synder, the Executive Director of The Theatre of Youth. The three discuss the Arts Access Initiative, a program designed to create wider access to arts and cultural events through transportation, language, and financial assistance. For our second segment, we welcome three members of the UB Center for Information Integrity. Jay Moran is joined by David Castillo, the Co-Director of the Center, along with E. Bruce Pitman and Jasmina Tacheva, who are two speakers for the center's upcoming film screening of “Coded Bias”, a film that discusses the pitfalls of generative AI.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Project 2025 Series Ep.1: Impact on Education | UB CII on Tackling Misinformation and AI Bias
    For today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start us off, we begin with the first episode of our Project 2025 series. The series aims to go in-depth as to what the impact of the Project would look like if implemented. For the first episode of the series, Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by returning guest Wil Green, the Assistant Dean of Outreach and Community Engagement at the Graduate School of Education at UB. The two discuss the potential impact of Project 2025 on education. For our second conversation, we welcome David Castillo, E. Bruce Pitman, and Jasmina Tacheva of the UB Center for Information Integrity. Jay Moran joins the three in a conversation about how misinformation and generative AI can affect access to reputable information on elections, as well as an upcoming film screening of “Coded Bias”, a film that discusses how certain facial recognition programs are not programmed to analyze dark-skinned faces accurately.
Load More