What's Next? | Building a New Foundation: Revitalizing Niagara Falls’ Mid-City District
Recently, Niagara University partnered with various local housing agencies and the City of Niagara Falls to develop a housing and community assessment of the Mid-City District. The report aimed to analyze the area and set forth a plan to help redevelop and revitalize the district. On today’s show, we hear from two individuals who worked closely on the report. We welcome Gina Beam, the Executive Director of the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity, and Matt Chavez, a project manager for the Niagara-Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation. The two sit down with Jay Moran and guest host Michael Loss to discuss the report, the project’s importance, and Niagara Falls’ potential future.