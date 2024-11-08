© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - November 8th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:01 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

STREAKY SABRES MIGHT BE HERE TO STAY

Sabres fans might have to accept the reality that their team is extremely streaky this season, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Following their second three-game losing skid this year, Buffalo responded with resounding blowout victories over the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers.

Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over Ottawa was hard fought, with over 70 hits delivered by the two teams combined throughout the night. On Thursday, it was an all out attack by the blue and gold from the first faceoff to the final whistle, earning a 6-1 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

There were three constants in both Buffalo wins:

1. Timely Goaltending
During either game, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made key saves when given the opportunity, giving the Sabres momentum, and a sense of security to freely attack offensively.

2. Depth Scoring
In the win over Ottawa, eight different Sabres earned a point, and in New York, every Sabre forward found their way onto the scoresheet at least once.

3. Special Teams Production
Over the course of the two-game stretch, Buffalo’s power play went a combined 3 of 8, that’s a 38% success rate, which would rank atop the National Hockey League over the course of a full season. On the penalty kill, Buffalo stifled their opponents, killing all eight shorthanded situations.

The fact of the matter is, Buffalo might be a streaky team this season. They’ve had two losing streaks of three games thus far, and are on the brink of their second three game win streak. While a hot and cold team for the entire season is not what Coach Lindy Ruff or their staff would like, it’s at least enjoyable for the fans. Given their ability to look as dominant as they have against some really good teams so far, no matter what their record is come January, you shouldn’t count this team out of making a run to the playoffs.

Buffalo hosts Calgary for a non-league game on Saturday at 1PM.

NCAA RULES TO GIVE CHL PLAYERS ELIGIBILITY - WITH NIAGARA UNIVERSITY HC JASON LAMMERS

Just yesterday, the NCAA Division I council approved a rule allowing players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season. This decision will not only impact the CHL and College Hockey, but could see varying effects on lower level amateur hockey leagues in both Canada and the United States.

This ruling negates a ban that kept CHL players from coming across the border to play for American universities due to the $600 a month stipend that players receive from their CHL teams. In the last decade, the NCAA has completely shifted from heavily restricting student athletes from accepting a penny to play for their universities, to now building infrastructure supporting the payment of players. Years after football and basketball players’ got their way, this move was long overdue, and now opens up a pool of talent for US college hockey programs to recruit.

With the way the system used to be set up, players are allowed to join one of the three leagues within the CHL system: the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL by the time they are 16 years old, and in some exceptional cases, at 15. That’s to say that if a player was good enough, they could play in the CHL two years before they are old enough to play college hockey in the US, making their decision pretty easily to join the CHL and forgo their NCAA eligibility. Now, this ruling opens the path for players to play a couple years in CHL before making the leap across the border into the college hockey world.

I spoke with Niagara University Head Coach Jason Lammers about this decision to hear his thoughts on how this ruling may affect the Purple Eagles on how they look to attack recruiting moving forward:

HC Jason Lammers, NU Hockey Interview

Above all, this ruling helps the players the most, across the board. The higher-end players are able to have more options available to them, including the chance to advance their education after playing junior hockey in Canada. Meanwhile, as those top-end players from the CHL try their luck at the NCAA level, more players could be brought in from the USHL and the NAHL to fill roster spots in the CHL. The future of North American hockey is the biggest winner, with more routes available for the players than ever before.

TWO TOP TEAMS IN WNY MEET IN SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL ON FNL TONIGHT

Tonight on Friday Night Lights, it’s the most highly anticipated game of the year as the Clarence Red Devils take on the Sweet Home Panthers in the Section VI Class A Semifinal. With a trip to Highmark Stadium and the Championship game on the line, this game is so much more than just two of the best quarterbacks in WNY going head-to-head.

Clarence is the defending champion, with a host of returners on both sides of the ball. They’ve lost two games this season: one to the presumptive Section V Champion and in the regular season finale to the McKinley Macks, who punched their ticket to the Sectional Final last night. Clarence is led by senior quarterback Bryce Tubin, who is one of the most mentally advanced players in the area, regardless of position. His ability to dissect a defense and consistently make the right decision is Tom Brady-esq, and he’s got the championship demeanor to match. The senior playmakers that surround him, Jefferson Long, Patrick Wind, David Van Horn, Preston Zwolinski, Michael McCarthy, have each done things to win games this season for the Red Devils. They’ve been here before, but they haven’t played Sweet Home before.

The Panthers lost in the semifinal last year, and return almost all of the key pieces that suffered that loss. It’s the optimal position any coach would ask for. Third year starting quarterback Rocco Panepinto is playing the best football of his career right now. His awareness in the pocket and ability to improvise and create when a play breaks down is Patrick Mahomes-esq, and he’s got the moxie to match. Team speed is the not-so-secret weapon for Sweet Home, with the reigning Section VI 100m dash winner Niear Patterson starting on both sides of the ball. To top it all off, the Panthers have a tank at running back in Daquan Stone, who appears to be running at a level better than we’ve seen over the last two years.

This is about as high-caliber as a high school football game can be in Section VI, and the stakes are just as high. Catch the game tonight on Friday Night Lights on WBFO and WNED Create at 7PM.

IROQUOIS' KLIETZ MAKES WNY HISTORY IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LAST NIGHT

Justus Klietz ended his junior season at Iroquois High School by setting multiple Western New York records. While the Redhawks missed the playoffs, they won the Class B Chuck Funke Bowl in consolation, and in their final game, Klietz set a new record for passing yards in a career with 6,897 yards thrown. The previous record was set last season by South Park’s Noah Willoughby, and before that held for over a decade by Williamsville South’s Joe Licata. The difference here is that Justus Klietz is only a junior.

Kleitz also set the WNY records for single season passing yards (3,234 yards). His top target at receiver Nick Skutnik, also a junior, set the WNY single season records for receptions (86) and yards (1,286). That duo will be top of mind when the 2025 fall season rolls around as must-watch players in the area.

Tags
The Scoreboard 2024 WBFO Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
Latest Episodes
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER Friday October 25, 2024
    The Scoreboard - October 25th
    On Friday's Scoreboard...We preview the star-studded World Series matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Buffalo Sabres have the chance Saturday to do something that took them five months to do last season. Canisius hockey hosts two Sabres draftees and top ranked Michigan State this weekend. Plus, a brief preview of the Bills game in Seattle, and a look ahead into basketball season, as two of WNY's best college teams meet on Sunday.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER Wednesday October 23, 2024
    The Scoreboard - October 23rd
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard, we recap the Buffalo Sabres' 4-2 win over Dallas, and touch on the history that LeBron and Bronny James made in the NBA last night.
  • The Scoreboard - October 21st
    On Monday's Scoreboard... We highlight The New York Liberty who have won the WNBA Championship for the first time. We look at how the Yankees and Dodgers both punched their ticket to the World Series. A look at how football's archaic operation cost the UB Bulls their first MAC loss. Plus, we touch on the Sabres, who ended their road trip with a win, and the Bills who outlasted the Titans.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY OCTOBER 18 2024
    The Scoreboard - October 18th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, we highlight a highly recruited local hooper who committed this week. We recap two 'Instant Classics' from the WNBA and MLB and analyze how the Mets find themselves a game away from elimination. And of course, we take a look back how the Sabres lost two games to open their road trip this week.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 16 2024
    The Scoreboard - October 16th
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard, we discuss the Bills, who ended their losing skid and added a new weapon on offense. We preview the Sabres, who begin a three-game road trip, and we look back at how the Yankees took a commanding lead in the ALCS. The Mets come home tied in the NLCS, plus, the WNBA Finals resume in Minnesota tonight, and Connolly Cup Nominees are announced for week six of the high school football season.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY OCTOBER 14
    The Scoreboard - October 14th
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we recap the Sabres' first win of the season and preview the Bills' Monday Night Football meeting with the NY Jets tonight. Also, we touch on the Mets, who dropped game one of the NLCS and look ahead at the Yankees opening the ALCS tonight. Plus, the WNBA Finals are all tied up! Finally, a look back at the thriller we had on Friday Night Lights in week six, as Lancaster beat Jamestown.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY OCTOBER 11
    The Scoreboard - October 11th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, we recap the Sabres home opener loss to LA, St. Bonaventure making another major headline, and all of the excitement of postseason baseball in New York. Plus, we preview a major soccer match is coming to Buffalo; and dive into the Bills, who continue to fight the injury bug.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9
    The Scoreboard - October 9th
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard, we discuss tonight's volleyball match between Canisius High School and St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, along with a host of soccer matches around WNY. Plus, we preview the Sabres' home opener and highlight the AFC East coaching change that immediately effects Buffalo. Finally, we give flowers to the Connolly Cup Nominees to the high school football standout performances from week five.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY OCTOBER 7
    The Scoreboard - October 7th
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we recap the tough weekend in Buffalo sports. The Bills lost their second straight game, and the Sabres opened their season with two losses. MLB Playoffs are rolling with the Mets and Yankees in the Divisional Round. Plus, the WNBA will have a new champion crowned.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY OCTOBER 4
    The Scoreboard - October 4th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, I’ll tell you why the Sabres have everything working in their favor to end the playoff drought. Plus, we discuss the Bills, who meet an old friend in Houston on Sunday, and we get to know a runner who is making history at Niagara University.
Load More