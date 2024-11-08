Best of Group Chat: Cartoons & Memes, E-Commerce & Side Hustles, and Chappell Roan Rising

Fasten your seatbelts as Bentley takes you on a trip through some of her top Group Chat moments! First stop: the Paramount Purge. Could we be entering a digital dark age where content is wiped off the map? Bentley and her guests get real about losing beloved content forever. Next, it’s time for food! Bentley chats with professional chefs who weigh in on how media tends to highlight the chaos and adrenaline of the restaurant world, often overshadowing the artistry and passion behind the scenes. Finally, it's time to crack open the pages as Bentley meets up with award-winning authors and booklovers to talk storytelling, banned books, and how literature weaves its magic through pop culture.

