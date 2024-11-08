Best of Group Chat: Cartoons & Memes, E-Commerce & Side Hustles, and Chappell Roan Rising
Bentley takes you on another trip through some of her top Group Chat moments! First stop: Visual storytelling in the form of political cartoons and memes. Bentley and her guests give their take on whether they are just reactionary or can actually sway public opinion. Next, holiday shopping is inevitable. Bentley chats with the group about the pros and cons of online shopping vs. the in-store experience and one of the ways to pay for it – the side hustle. Finally, a listen back to a conversation on the rise of Chappell Roan. You’re going to love this “best of” episode.