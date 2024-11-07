What's Next? | Resetting the Table: Bridging Divides for a Safer Community
“Resetting The Table” is a national effort to prevent political violence through collaborative discussion. Recently, various local religious and civic leaders joined the initiative to address the threat of political violence. On today's show, welcome Kelly Wofford, The Director of the Erie County Office of Health Equity, Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein, a local Jewish Community leader, and Dr. Dan Trippie, a local Christian Community Leader. The three sit down with Guest Host Naila Ansari, to discuss the three steps of “Resetting The Table”: Stop and listen, pause before action, and spread the message.