What's Next? | Producer’s Pick feat. Howard Johnson and Clementine Gold Group
We revisit two previous standout conversations. To start, we go back to Jay Moran’s conversation with Howard Johnson, the Deputy Commissioner of the Erie County Board of Elections. The two talk about the importance of voting from both a local and national perspective. Next, we go back to the 2nd installment of our Project 2025 series, where we welcome Ekua Mends-Aidoo and Kim LaVare from the Clementine Gold Group. The two join Jay Moran in outlining what the potential impact of the project would look like on DEI.