What's Next? | Empowering Buffalo | Making Change Through Environmental Art
On today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start, we welcome back Morgan Williams-Bryant, the CEO of Leadership Buffalo. Morgan sits down with Jay Moran to discuss some recent community collaborations and civic engagement initiatives the group has been up to since her last appearance. For our second conversation, we welcome Chantal Calato, an environmental artist whose work has been featured at the Burchfield Penny, Castellani Art Museum, and the Buffalo Museum of Science. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss her work and upcoming public art initiatives.