Tompkins County declares burn ban after Lansing brush fire

Tompkins County officials have declared a burn ban for at least 30 days after a brush fire burned several acres of land in Lansing last week.

The ban, effective as of Saturday, includes prohibitions on burning waste, leaves, downed tree branches, and any land covered in grass or brush.

The aim is to reduce the risk of fires igniting easily-flammable dry leaves and tree debris that have accumulated, said county emergency services coordinator Justin Vann.

“When the grass is green and the leaves are all green, they don't burn as quickly,” said Vann. “When everything is just dry and dead like that, the risk is always a lot more elevated than normal.”

The fire in Lansing last week burned 8-10 acres between the 1300 block of East Shore Drive and the 900 block of Cayuga Heights Road, according to a statement from the county.

The fire did not damage any homes in the area, and no evacuation orders were issued. One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and two other staff members were treated at the scene, according to the county.

Vann said fire risk in the region has been elevated after weeks of little to no rain. Much of New York state is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor .

Several other New York counties are also under burn bans, including neighboring Tioga County.

State officials have put some areas under a drought watch , including New York City, the Hudson Valley, and parts of the Capitol region.