Harris will make her last campaign stop in the boomerang county of Lehigh Valley, PA

Vice President Harris will close out her presidential campaign Monday in Pennsylvania, including a stop in Allentown, in the state's Lehigh Valley. The area's House race is one of the tightest in the country, and the Lehigh Valley is home to a boomerang county, where voters went blue, then red, then blue again in the last three contests. NPR's Lexie Schapitl reports the region's political shifts have been driven by major economic and demographic changes.

LEXIE SCHAPITL, BYLINE: Five dormant blast furnaces sit on the bank of the Lehigh River, overlooking downtown Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

MIKE PIERSA: So we're standing in front of the first furnace in what they call blast furnace row, which is a furnace.

SCHAPITL: They stand at the center of what was once the Bethlehem Steel Plant, a complex spanning 1,800 acres and 4 1/2 miles. Mike Piersa is a historian with the National Museum of Industrial History.

PIERSA: What we're looking at here is only a fraction of what Bethlehem Steel used to be on the global scale. But for a local scale, it's a city within the city.

SCHAPITL: But like so many other industrial powerhouses, it faced challenges in the later 20th century, and the plant shut down in 1998.

DON CUNNINGHAM: It wasn't a surprise. In fact, my campaign was based on life after steel.

SCHAPITL: Don Cunningham was the mayor of Bethlehem at the time.

CUNNINGHAM: We had to reinvent ourselves, that we're going to have to get to work on building the economy of tomorrow. And, you know, fast-forward to today, and we're better off.

SCHAPITL: Now those rusted-out blast furnaces overlook an arts district. Instead of battleships and appliance parts, the Lehigh Valley, which includes Lehigh and Northampton counties, today manufactures medical devices, guitars and semiconductors. The health care system is one of the largest employers in the region. Amazon has more than 3,000 workers here.

DAN MALLINSON: The Lehigh Valley has been recovering in the last decade. So it's one of the fastest-growing parts of the state economically.

SCHAPITL: Dan Mallinson is a public policy professor at Penn State Harrisburg. That economic rebound has brought huge population growth, and those changes have made this area one of the most politically competitive in the state.

MALLINSON: It's also been diversifying ethnically. There's been an increase in the Hispanic population.

SCHAPITL: Allentown, the largest city in the region, was 12% Latino in 1990. Today it's nearly 55% Latino, predominantly Puerto Rican and Dominican. Matt Tuerk became Allentown's first Latino mayor in 2022.

MATT TUERK: We talk about Pennsylvania being, like, the swing state of all swing states. And within this swing state of all swing states, you have, like, the swingiest district. So all of the political attention seems to be on us, and it means there's a lot of activity here.

SCHAPITL: Like when Tim Walz was in Lehigh Valley in September to reach out to Latino voters. He held a rally at a local high school featuring Puerto Rican actress Liza Colon-Zayas.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LIZA COLON-ZAYAS: Hola, Pennsylvania. Yes. Yeah, we're going to take this home. We are going to elect Kamala Harris.

SCHAPITL: Latinos overwhelmingly vote blue, but Trump made some inroads with them in 2020. But remarks at his Madison Square Garden rally last week, where a comedian called Puerto Rico a pile of garbage, could threaten some of those Republican gains. Some Latinos protested a Trump appearance in Allentown just days later. Glenn Geissinger is the chair of the Northampton County Republican Committee. I talked to him before Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, and he stressed that many Latinos hold values that align with the GOP.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

GLENN GEISSINGER: Most Latino voters want legal immigration. They don't want illegal immigration. Most of them are pro-life. They want a strong economy. They want the opportunity to live the American dream. They don't want big government.

SCHAPITL: Trump's pitch to this region is focused on voters who feel like they haven't benefited from the economic changes of the last decades, namely white, working-class voters who feel like they're not better off. He's consistently promised to bring back U.S. steel, coal and manufacturing jobs.

CUNNINGHAM: I think getting angry about it and trying to, you know, long for or recreate the past is just not going to work.

SCHAPITL: Don Cunningham, who served as a Democrat but is now out of politics, says he understands why make America great again appeals to voters. But he says it's not that simple.

CUNNINGHAM: Even if we make steel again in America at the level we made it previously, it's not going to require as many workers, because it's automated. It's - you're not going back.

SCHAPITL: Harris and Trump are selling two very different visions for moving forward, and whichever wins out here could determine who wins the White House.

