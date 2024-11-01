Theater Talk: SHAWSHANK continues at Desiderios, Anthony remembers Rita Hayworth, "SPELLING BEE" opens tonight at Shea's Smith, five (5!) openings next week! (See listings.)

This weekend on Theater Talk, Peter and Anthony talk about THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION (a play based on the Stephen King novella "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption") continuing at Desiderio's Dinner Theater, THE BREAK SONG, by Buffalo's Mark Humphrey, now over, "25th...SPELLING BEE" opening tonight, and a fine H.M.S. PINAFORE at OperaLytes last weekend. Note: Five! openings next week (see listings below).

Bob Coburg / Wikipedia Hollywood movie star Rita Hayworth in 1948

Rita Hayworth, born Margarita Carmen Cansino in 1918, rose to become one of Hollywood's most glamorous stars during the 1940s. Dubbed "The Love Goddess," she captivated audiences with her stunning beauty, charm, and dancing skills. Her iconic role in "Gilda" (1946), featuring her famous one-glove striptease, cemented her status as a leading sex symbol. Other notable films included "Cover Girl" and "The Lady from Shanghai." Despite her screen persona, Hayworth's personal life was marked by five troubled marriages, including one to Prince Aly Khan. Later diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, she died in 1987, leaving a legacy as one of cinema's most legendary actresses.

GET ON THE BROADWAY BUS! Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24, it's another New York City Theater Adventure in January 2025. This exclusive 5-day travel opportunity includes round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries and five fabulous Broadway shows. From your hotel in the heart of Midtown, you’ll also depart to tour theater-related exhibits at the Museum of Broadway and New York Public Library’s Theater on Film and Tape Archive, have time for sightseeing and shopping, and more. Peter has already reserved his spot. Reserve your spot today! Visit https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater/ or call Regina Sullivan at 716-630-3731 or email rsullivan@nyaaa.com The planned 5 theater performances are SWEPT AWAY, SUNSET BLVD, HELL'S KITCHEN, THE OUTSIDERS, THE GREAT GATSBY.

Check out Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com for more details!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!) so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

THE SHAW FESTIVAL will continue with Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY through 12/22 and after it opens on 11/8, A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024 will also continue through 12/22.

_____

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), followed by CONTINUING, then OPENINGS THIS WEEK, OPENINGS NEXT WEEK, followed by COMING LATER IN NOVEMBER. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS THIS WEEKEND: No closings this weekend

OPENINGS THIS WEEK: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

REMEMBER THIS: THE LEGEND OF JAN KARSKI, a play by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring David Lundy.

10/31 - 11/24, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat). Presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre 2640 N. Forest Road Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4114 x309 jccbuffalo.org

REMEMBER THIS PUBLICITY BLURB: JRT favorite David Lundy gives a tour-de-force performance as Jan Karski in this genre-defying true story of a reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness. After surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, Karski swears allegiance to the Polish Underground and risks his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland to the Western world and, ultimately, the Oval Office. Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw Ghetto and confronted by the inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endures unspeakable mental anguish and physical torture to stand tall in the halls of power and speak the truth. This beautiful and touching new work captures the complexity and legacy of this self-described "insignificant, little man" whose timely story of moral courage and individual responsibility can still shake the conscience of the world. JRT is honored to present the highly exclusive regional premiere of this timely and essential new show.

_____

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, a musical by William Finn, directed by Kristin Bentley, musical direction by Allan Paglia. 11/01 - 11/17 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by Second Generation Theatre on stage at Shea's Smith Theatre, Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main St, Buffalo. (716) 508-7480 secondgenerationtheatre.com

SPELLING BEE PUBLICITY BLURB: Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, Additional Material by Jay Weiss. Winner for the Tony and Drama Desk Award for Best Book of a Musical, this musical comedy follows six pre-teens as they compete to be Putnam County’s Champion Speller!

_____

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, a play, adapted for the stage from Stephen King’s classic novella by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Kinzy Brown, Brian Tabak, John Profeta, Lawrence Gregory Smith, Geno Delmaro, John Kennedy, Nate Chateaux, Daniel J. Greer, Andrew Salamone, Billy Horn Altamirano & Andrew Canada. 10/10 - 12/01 Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays & some Wednesdays (Sundays and some Saturdays are matinee performances) Evening dinners 6:00 shows at 7:30, Matinees dinner 1:00 shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. Visit website mybobbyjs.com or call 716-395-3207 for exact times and dates. At BOBBY J’S 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY, 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION PUBLICITY BLURB: The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film turned-play to the Desiderio stage. When Andy Dufresne is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption illustrates the physical, mental and emotional toughness needed to attain a goal no matter what obstacles are thrown in your way.

_____

OPENINGS NEXT WEEK:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024, based on the novella by Charles Dickens, adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll, with puppetry by Alexis Milligan, starring Sanjay Talwar as "Scrooge." 11/8 - 12/22 at a variety of days and different times (usually 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 7:00pm) presented by The Shaw Festival at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen Street in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario. 1-800-511-SHAW shawfest.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024, PUBLICITY BLURB: The magic of Christmas returns as does the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge! A Christmas Carol is the gift that keeps on giving and is the perfect annual reminder of what the Christmas spirit is all about. The perfect holiday treat is in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the merriest of holiday destinations.

____

ANTIGONE, play by Jean Anouilh, directed by Jenn Toohey, 11/8 - 11/11 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 1:00 produced by Casting Hall Productions & BSU Theater Dept. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall 1300 Elmwood Avenue Free parking on campus. Note: There is a preview performance on Wednesday 11/7. (716) 878-6416 theater.buffalostate.edu/casting-hall

ANTIGONE PUBLICITY BLURB: Experience a novel rendition of Jean Anouilh's adaptation of Antigone, the tragic story of a woman who sacrifices her young life by saying no to a tyrant king. Reimagined through a minimalist, expressionistic lens, this production strips down the complexities of Sophocles original classic play, focusing on raw emotion and stark symbolism to illuminate the battle between personal conviction and societal duty. Don’t miss this transformative exploration of power, morality, and the courage to stand alone.

_____

KING JAMES, a play by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Thembi Duncan, starring Brendan Didio as "Matt" and Jake Hayes as "Shawn." 11/8 - 11/24 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave), Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

KING JAMES PUBLICITY BLURB: “King” LeBron James’s years playing in Cleveland bring promise, prosperity, and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. His tenure also unites Shawn and Matt in an unlikely bond forged by fandom. Over twelve years, from LeBron’s rookie season to an NBA Championship, the men navigate their turbulent friendship through their shared love of basketball — and the endless amiable arguments that erupt from that love. A clever comedy, King James is an intimate exploration of the place that sports occupy in our lives and relationships. “…a touching examination of male friendship and the powerful social currents beneath it.” –The New York Times Running time: Approx. 2hrs

_____

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, by Native American Larissa Fasthorse, directed by Rachael Jamison. 11/08 - 11/24 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00 presented by Ujima Company Inc., 429 Plymouth Ave, Buffalo NY 14213 (716) 291-0092 ujimacoinc.org

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY PUBLICITY BLURB: The insightful and thought-provoking new comedy, The Thanksgiving Play, written by Native American playwright Larissa Fastthorse, is the second play of the new season. In this wickedly funny satire, directed by Rachael Jamison, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

_____

WITCH, a dark comedy by Jen Silverman, directed by Scott Behren, starring David Marciniak, Renee Hawthorne, Wendy Hall, Chris Hatch, Alex Anthony Garcia, Johnny Barden. 11/7 - 12/8 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street (near Court St.) (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Note: Mighty Taco Student Thursday ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID) dates are November 14, 21, and December 5 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID).

WITCH PUBLICITY BLURB: A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.

_____

OPENINGS LATER IN NOVEMBER:

SHYLOCK, An Adaptation of The Merchant of Venice - Written & Directed by Lara Haberberger. 11/21 - 12/14 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, 14222. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

SHYLOCK PUBLICITY BLURB: “Shylock takes place in the Auschwitz Concentration camp. Two inmates are forced by the camp commandant to perform selective scenes from the Bard’s (whom the Nazis liked to call Herr Shakespeare) antisemitic play The Merchant of Venice. The prisoners struggle to keep their audience amused and entertained hoping to survive the play” - Playwright Lara Haberberger

“Shylock” is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice by Buffalo theater veteran Lara Haberberger who will also head up directorial duties. Lara crafts her adaptation into two roles featuring Monish Bhattacharyya in the title role, and Andrew Zuccari utilizing his talents to play the other multiple roles of Shakespeare’s narrative. The play also featured Kathleen Rooney and John DellaContra.

A unique take on Shakespeare, Shylock will be one of ART/WNY most compelling plays of the 2024-25 season.

_____

SOMETHING ROTTEN, a musical by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Chris Kelly, musical direction by Philip Farugia, starring a cast of 17 MusicalFare favorites. 11/06 - 12/08 Wed-Thu 7:00, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 Produced by MusicalFare on their main stage c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

Note: There are no performances on Wednesday 11/27 or Thursday 11/28 for Thanksgiving Holidays. There is an ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE on Sunday, December 1st at 7pm.

SOMETHING ROTTEN PUBLICITY BLURB: Set in 1595, this hysterical 9-time Tony nominee follows the Bottom Brothers who set out to write the world’s first musical and attempt to compete with a certain rock-star playwright of the Renaissance. It is a 16th-century tale with 21st-century sensibilities.

_____

OPENINGS IN DECEMBER, 2024:

A KIDMAN CAROL Presented by the Alleyway Theatre, "1 Curtain Up Alley" (along the north wall of Shea's). (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

A KIDMAN CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB:

_____

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION, a play by Buffalo's Tom Dudzick, directed by Mary Kate O'Connell, starring ___ . 12/6 - 12/22 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Note three added shows, Sat 12/14 & 21 at 2:00, Sun 12/22 (last performance) 7:30. presented by O'Connell & Company 716-848-0800, oconnellandcompany.com

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION PUBLICITY BLURB: Meet the Nowaks of Buffalo, NY. Clara and her three grown kids have always known they were special, ever since the miraculous Christmas Eve in 1942 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop! Daughter Ruth unveils her plan to write and star in a one-woman Christmas show about the family miracle so the "whole world will know!" However, as her plans for theatrical immortality unfold, the entire family's faith is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. The results are heartfelt and hilarious.

_____

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES, a musical by Roger Bean, directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker, starring Dasia Cervi, Smirna Mercedes, Casey Moyer, and Audrianna Yates. 11/15 - 11/14 presented by O'Connell & Co. on their mainstage, Bailey Avenue

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES PUBLICITY BLURB: It’s 1969, and The Marvelous Wonderettes are back at Springfield High (Go Chipmunks!) to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the '60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own. Act II finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the '70s provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous spin!

_____

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 Broadway season

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____