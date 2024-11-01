The life and legacy of Dr. Ruth—and her tips for fighting loneliness

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode A guide to being brave in relationships.

World-renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth turned her focus to loneliness in the final years of her life. Journalist Allison Gilbert reflects on Dr. Ruth's life, and shares her advice for making friends.

About Allison Gilbert

Allison Gilbert is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and author. She is co-author of The Joy of Connections: 100 Ways to Beat Loneliness and Live a Happier and More Meaningful Life, co-written with Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Pierre Lehu.

About Dr. Ruth

Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer broke stigmas for more than forty years, beginning in the 1980s with her nationally syndicated radio show Sexually Speaking. She authored or co-authored forty-six books on many topics and was named New York’s Ambassador to Loneliness, the first such position in the United States. A beloved therapist known to millions as “Dr. Ruth,” she passed away in July 2024.

