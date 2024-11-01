Politics & Pop Culture Collide
Ready for election day? While we don’t usually talk politics, with a national presidential election less than a week away, this episode of Group Chat dives into the somewhat dysfunctional yet entertaining intersection between pop culture and politics. Bentley is joined by regulars Donny Kutzbach from Town Ballroom and Funtime Presents, poet, director, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s own Dallas Taylor, and welcomes singer-songwriter, street performer, poet, and storyteller MYQ Farrow to provide excellent insight into activism in music, and captivating opinions on the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees!