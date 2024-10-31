What's Next? | Breaking New Ground: A Conversation with Dr. Adiam Tsegai, SUNY Erie's First African American and Female President
SUNY Erie announced the official inauguration of Dr. Adiam Tsegai as the 13th President of the Institution, making history as both the first African American and first women to be president of SUNY Erie. On today’s episode, we welcome Dr. Tsegai to the show. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss her historical appointment, her journey to Western New York, and her vision for the future of SUNY Erie.