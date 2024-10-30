What's Next? | Community Voices: From Local Bakers to Civic Duty
On today’s show, we feature two conversations. First, we welcome Lee and Lavenia Thomas, the owners of Radah Baked Goods, a black-owned baked goods business in Black Rock. The two sit down with Jay Moran to discuss how they started their business and the community efforts that they support. For our second conversation, we welcome Howard Johnson, the Deputy Commissioner of the Erie County Board of Elections, to talk about the importance of voting from both a national and local perspective.