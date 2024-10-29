What's Next? | Project 2025 Series Ep. 3: Overall Impact of the Project and Impact on Media
For today's episode, we continue our Project 2025 series. The series aims to go in-depth as to what the impact of the Project would look like if implemented. For the third installment of our series, Jay Moran and Thomas O'Neil-White are joined by Dr. Michael Niman, a Professor of Critical Media Studies and Journalism at Buffalo State University. The three discuss the overall goals of the project, the historical significance of the movement, and the impact the project could have through the lens of media.