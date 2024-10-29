What's Next? | Project 2025 Series Ep. 3: Overall Impact of the Project and Impact on Media

For today’s episode, we feature two conversations. To start us off, we begin with the first episode of our Project 2025 series. The series aims to go in-depth as to what the impact of the Project would look like if implemented. For the first episode of the series, Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by returning guest Wil Green, the Assistant Dean of Outreach and Community Engagement at the Graduate School of Education at UB. The two discuss the potential impact of Project 2025 on education. For our second conversation, we welcome David Castillo, E. Bruce Pitman, and Jasmina Tacheva of the UB Center for Information Integrity. Jay Moran joins the three in a conversation about how misinformation and generative AI can affect access to reputable information on elections, as well as an upcoming film screening of “Coded Bias”, a film that discusses how certain facial recognition programs are not programmed to analyze dark-skinned faces accurately.

