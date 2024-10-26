Dodgers fans pay tribute to beloved former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

First game of one of the most anticipated World Series in memory had an ending for the history books last night - a grand slam - to win the game for the Dodgers over the vaunted Yankees, and a fitting tribute to one of the most beloved LA Dodger players of all time, Fernando Valenzuela. Here's Steve Futterman from Dodger Stadium.

STEVE FUTTERMAN: In a city where surprised endings have been written into scripts for decades, the LA Dodgers came up with one of their own last night. LA was trailing the New York Yankees 3-2 and down to its last out when this happened.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE DAVIS: Cortez delivers. Freeman hits the ball to right field. She is gone.

(CHEERING)

FUTTERMAN: The call by Joe Davis on Fox Sports, and just like that, the Dodgers won the series opener - a walk-off grand slam home run by LA's Freddie Freeman, the first time that has happened in World Series history. Dodger Stadium erupted in celebration. The song "I Love L.A." was played over the stadium speakers. Fans like Jorge Meza could not believe what they just saw.

JORGE MEZA: Oh, my God. It's the most incredible sports moment in my life. Oh, yes. I'm so happy right now. Oh, my gosh.

FUTTERMAN: For the hero of the night, Freddie Freeman, it was just like a childhood fantasy come true.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FREDDIE FREEMAN: Those are the kind of things when you're 5 years old with two older brothers and you're playing wiffle in the back yard, and those are the scenarios you kind of dream about.

FUTTERMAN: But before the game, fans remember dreams of the past.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TODD LEITZ: Joining us tonight are members of the Valenzuela family.

FUTTERMAN: The Dodgers saluted their iconic pitcher from the 1980s and '90s, Fernando Valenzuela, who died on Tuesday at the age of 63.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEITZ: At this time, please join us for a moment of silence.

FUTTERMAN: Many at last night's game remember growing up watching and experiencing what became known, especially to Latino fans, as Fernandomania.

JERRY MACIAS: It's a moment in time that can never be brought back. And so for us Latinos who were able to experience that - once-a-lifetime experience.

FUTTERMAN: Jerry Macias recalled as a child seeing games on TV with his father.

MACIAS: He was what I needed for me and my father to become a unit. My father taught me to sport of baseball. And so because of Fernando and the steps he took to bring my parents together and me sitting on my parents' couch watching the game, I'll always share those memories.

FUTTERMAN: Friday was a night that connected memories of the past with some brand-new memories.

For NPR News, I'm Steve Futterman at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FERNANDO")

ABBA: (Singing) There was something in the air at night. The stars were bright, Fernando. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

