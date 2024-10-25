Horror Flicks, Hilarious Halloween Tales, and Life as a Scare Actor
Ready for a hauntingly good time? Join host Bentley on this special Halloween episode of Group Chat! She is joined by scare actor Katie Colby, rockstar and fundraising wizard Joe Cannizzaro, and pop culture guru Matt Hitch. Together, they reveal their favorite horror flicks, share hilarious spooky tales, debate the best (and worst) Halloween candy, and chat about the pop culture costumes set to dominate this year. Plus, Katie takes us behind the screams at Frightworld America’s Screampark, offering a peek into life as a scare actor. Don’t ghost this wickedly entertaining episode!