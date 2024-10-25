Horror Flicks, Hilarious Halloween Tales, and Life as a Scare Actor

Bentley and her guests delve into Paramount's drastic content purge, society’s craving for unapologetic stars, the rise of AI companions, and more! This episode features Dr. Naila Ansari, Buffalo State University Professor, choreographer, podcaster, and performing artist; Akram Shibly, filmmaker, podcaster, and Content Producer at Buffalo Toronto Public Media; and Patrick Hosken, Arts Writer at Rochester's CITY magazine, adjunct Professor at Syracuse University's Newhouse School, and former MTV News editor. The crew talks about the ripple effects of Paramount’s media wipeout that erased years of content from websites like MTV News, Comedy Central, and CMT. The chat heats up with a dive into upcoming movies like “Twisters” and “Joker: Folie à Deux,” and the ascent of authentic, unapologetic celebrities. In a fascinating twist, the convo ventures into augmented reality, chatbots, and AI companions, exploring their impact on human connection. Join Bentley, Naila, Akram and Patrick as they gather at the intersection of pop culture, media preservation, and technology!

Listen • 52:05