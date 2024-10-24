The Scoreboard - September 27th

DAHLIN NAMED CAPTAIN OF THE BUFFALO SABRES

While in Germany preparing for the NHL’s Global Series, the Buffalo Sabres made a major announcement on Thursday. In a video narrated by Bills’ captain Josh Allen, the Sabres proclaimed Rasmus Dahlin as the 21st full time captain in franchise history. The former first overall pick in 2018 has spent the last six years in blue and gold, on pace to play in his 500th NHL game this season.

The Sabres open the season next weekend in Czechia against New Jersey.

FNL WEEK FOUR PREVIEW: CSP AT FRANKLINVILLE/ELLICOTTVILLE

Crisp 60-degree temperatures, the leaves starting to turn from green to gold, communities coming together to support their high schools’ football teams. Tonight, I’ll be in Franklinville with the Friday Night Lights crew for a small-town showdown in the Southern Tier, as the Clymer-Sherman-Panama Wolfpack take on the Franklinville/Ellicottville Titans.

Schools that were once bitter rivals on the gridiron joined forces a decade ago to keep high school football alive in the region. Basketball and baseball feuds dissipate when football season comes around, as the student bodies join forces.

CSP has turned their program into a powerhouse, winning two Class D State Championships since coming together in 2015, and continuing that with a state semifinal appearance last season. With three four–year starters, the Wolfpack bring experience and a winning culture to the field, under Ty Harper, who has been the head coach since the program’s inception. Entering tonight with a 2-1 record, CSP’s only loss this season was in week one, when they took a road trip to Waverly, NY. The Wolfpack fell to last season’s Class C State Champion Wolverines 24-3 in the season opener. In the last two weeks, CSP pummeled Randolph and Gowanda/Pine Valley by a combined 78 points. At practice this week, the players had immeasurable energy because, as they told me, “It’s F/E week. This is one of the biggest games of the season.”

Franklinville/Ellicottville has also become a success story in Western New York since merging the two former rival schools in 2014, appearing in 8 of the last ten sectional championship games. With new leadership at the helm in first year Head Coach Justin Tatlow, the Titans have started this season with a handful of tests. After defeating Cleveland Hill 35-24 in the season opener, the Titans lost to Class C’s Maritime/Tapestry by 4, but bounced back last week, defeating Wilson 41-13. With a boatload of size, Franklinville/Ellicottville intimidates opponents from the second they step onto the field for warmups.

This will be the 10th all time meeting between the two programs, and boy is it close. The Titans hold a 5-4 edge, with the last three matchups finishing as one-score games.

Friday Night Lights is live tonight at 7pm on WBFO and WNED Create.

BILLS FACE THE RAVENS ON SUNDAY NIGHT: PREVIEW

Sunday night will be the 5th time the Buffalo Bills take on Baltimore in the Josh Allen era, with a split 2-2 record vs the Ravens thus far. The Bills are one of five teams who have yet to lose this season, mostly due to Buffalo’s offense which leads the league in points scored.

Ever since halftime of week one, the Bills have displayed poise the likes of which the conference hasn’t seen in a decade. A different Bill has been named an AFC Player Of The Week for each of the first three games this season: Greg Rousseau took the defensive honor in week one, with James Cook and Josh Allen receiving offensive recognition the last two weeks. Feel free to stump your friends with this one… the last AFC team to open the season with three straight players of the week was in 2013 with Peyton Manning and Trindon Holliday of the Denver Broncos… That team went on to lose in Super Bowl 48….

Back to this week’s matchup… The Ravens are 1-2, playing in three very close games to open the season. After losing to the Chiefs and Raiders, Baltimore switched up their offense from a primary air attack, with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson throwing an average of 38 passes per game. Then, in Dallas last week, the Ravens switched up their attack, going with the ground and pound, as Jackson only attempted 15 passes in their three-point win over the Cowboys.

Newly acquired running back Derrick Henry rushed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win, something the Bills will be sure to key into on Sunday. In their previous five run-ins, Buffalo has kept the powerful Henry under 100 yards all but once while he was with Tennessee.

The last time Buffalo and Baltimore faced off was in 2022, in Monumental City, when Buffalo erased a 20-3 second half deficit, ending with Tyler Bass drilling the game winning field goal. The Bills didn’t lead once until that kick, which came as time expired in the fourth quarter, giving Buffalo the 23-20 win. In that game, Buffalo’s defense, and Jordan Poyer, picked off Lamar Jackson twice, while Josh Allen was superman, totaling over 280 all-purpose yards.

But both teams are almost entirely different now, with this week’s outcome likely to be determined by how well the Bills can shut down Baltimore’s rushing attack, and whether or not Allen and the offense can continue their impressive start. Cook likely won’t be the key for Buffalo this week, as the Ravens have held their opponents to a league-leading 50 rushing yards per game.

We will find out if the Bills can remain undefeated on Sunday night, with kickoff just after 8PM in Baltimore.