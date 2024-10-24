© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - September 25th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published October 24, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25

BILLS WALLOP THE JAGUARS

Despite entering the game 2-0, there were a lot of questions entering Monday night’s Bills game vs Jacksonville, but it’s safe to say most of them were answered, as Highmark Stadium was in party mode all night, with Buffalo winning 47-10.

The first question I had going into this game was whether or not that dominant week two win over Miami was a one-off performance. The Answer: No, that was not a fluke. Buffalo looked just as sound, if not more so, from the opening kickoff on Monday night, as the offense scored touchdowns on all five of their first half drives, and the defense made Trevor Lawrence look like a JV Quarterback from the get-go, taking a 34-3 lead into the locker room.

Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady answered question number two: can the Bills be equally as effective in the passing game as they were on the ground in week 2? Last season in London, the Jags took away the Bills run game and forced Josh Allen to create through the air. On Monday, Joe Brady and Allen teamed up to prove, yes, they may very well have the MVP of the league at quarterback, and have an abundance of talent surrounding him as pass catchers, with 10 players recording a reception for over 260 yards through the air.

Similar to the first question, the defense needed to prove that week two’s shutdown of Miami’s offense wasn’t a rarity either. Recording five sacks from five different players, six tackles for losses, and an emotional, first-career interception for Damar Hamlin, the Bills defense proved that they’re legit once again.

With the 47-10 win, the Bills move to 3-0, and face a challenging schedule ahead, playing on primetime again next week. The Bills are heading to Baltimore for a Sunday night meeting with the Ravens before games at Houston then in New Jersey against the Jets in the coming three weeks.

SABRES BEAT COLUMBUS IN PRESEASON; HEAD TO EUROPE; PROSPECTS IN PITT

It was the first instance of “Won Buffalo” with both the Bills and Sabres winning on the same day this fall, as the Buffalo Sabres defeated Columbus 6-1 in a preseason game Monday evening. Again, the blue and gold went up against a lineup of mostly AHL players, with just a handful of expected Blue Jackets playing.

The Sabres Power Play certainly looks improved from its 16% success rate last season, which ranked 29th in the NHL. The Sabres opened the scoring on a 2-man-advantage tally from Owen Power, but after that goal just over five minutes in, the Sabres sat back and didn’t record a shot for the rest of the first period, something Coach Lindy Ruff was sure to mention his displeasure with postgame.

Overall, the offense was proficient again, with six different Sabres scoring in the 6-1 win, and 13 players recording a point. The only real negative was the lack of production from the Greenway-McLeod-Zucker line, which was the only combination not to appear on the scoresheet.

The Sabres will roll out a fully-prospect and minor league lineup for the remainder of the preseason in North America, as 27 players are in Europe as a part of the NHL’s Global Series. The Sabres will play an exhibition in Germany against Red Bull Munich on Friday afternoon before opening the regular season next week vs New Jersey in Czechia.

WNBA WRAP UP

Playoffs are underway in the WNBA! To dive into it all, I sat down with WBFO’s Thomas O’Neil-White for the first installment of our WNBA Wrap Up.

WNBA Wrap Up - September 25th

UB FOOTBALL’S McMILLAN OUT FOR SEASON

Former Canisius High School football star and current UB Bull Nik McMillan has officially been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury at Mizzou in week 2. The redshirt sophomore was listed as the Bull’s top wide receiver to open the season. UB is at UConn this week for a non-conference game on Saturday.

CONNOLLY CUP NOMINEES FROM WEEK 3 - HS FOOTBALL

WNYAthletics
/
@WNYAthletics

Tags
The Scoreboard 2024 WBFO Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
Latest Episodes
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY OCTOBER 7
    The Scoreboard - October 7th
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we recap the tough weekend in Buffalo sports. The Bills lost their second straight game, and the Sabres opened their season with two losses. MLB Playoffs are rolling with the Mets and Yankees in the Divisional Round. Plus, the WNBA will have a new champion crowned.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY OCTOBER 4
    The Scoreboard - October 4th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, I’ll tell you why the Sabres have everything working in their favor to end the playoff drought. Plus, we discuss the Bills, who meet an old friend in Houston on Sunday, and we get to know a runner who is making history at Niagara University.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2
    The Scoreboard - October 2nd
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard we discuss how the Bills' coaches took responsibility for their Sunday night loss, the Sabres preseason positive takeaways, and preview the first 'Battle of the Bridge' between Canisius and Niagara of 2024-25.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 30
    The Scoreboard - September 30th
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we discuss how the Bills got throttled last night, how impressive CSP looked on Friday Night Lights, and highlight postseason play in the WNBA and MLB.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27
    The Scoreboard - September 27th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, we highlight the Sabres' new captain, preview tonight's small-town showdown on Friday Night Lights, and we dive into what to expect in Sunday night's Bills game in Baltimore.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 23 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 23rd
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we dive into a nearly-perfect performance from Clarence High School's Bryce Tubin on Friday Night Lights, the Sabres' impressive showing in their preseason opener, and other headlines from across WNY college athletics. And of course, we preview the Bills' Monday Night Football matchup against Jacksonville.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 20th
    St. Bonaventure Drops a ‘Woj Bomb’, Clarence Hosts Frontier In Week 3 Of Friday Night Lights, Bisons Fan Appreciation Tonight, Sabres Open Preseason Saturday
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 18 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 18th
    On today's Scoreboard, get a Buffalo Bandits draft recap with WBFO Reporters Jack Kreuzer, and Ryan Zunner, a former NLL contributor. Also on today's episode, Sabres prospects performed phenomenally, Caitlin Clark prepares for playoffs, and hear the Connolly Cup week two nominees.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 16 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 16th
    A Little Three Men’s Soccer Game For The Ages, UB Women’s Soccer Unbeaten In Non-League, Sabres Prospects Split The Weekend, St. Joe’s Outlasts Jamestown on Friday Night Lights, UB Football Defeats UMass
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 13 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 13th
    The Bills Squish the Fish in Week 2, Sabres Prospects Take to the Ice, Two Local Runners Receive Honors, We Preview a Private vs Public Matchup on Friday Night Lights.
Load More