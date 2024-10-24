The Scoreboard - September 20th

WOJNAROWSKI RETURNS TO OLEAN TO WORK FOR BONNIES

Across the sports world, but specifically across the basketball world, fans have become accustomed to breaking news posts blasted out by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, colloquially known as a “Woj Bomb.” This week, Wojnarowski dropped the mother of all Woj Bombs, announcing his retirement from the insider game, and, with it, the new position he has started in Western New York.

Returning to his alma mater, Wojnarowski is joining the Athletics Department at St. Bonaventure University, joining the staff as General Manager of the Men’s Basketball program. This move comes just months after the Bonnies hired Bob Beretta as Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics in July.

With the recent changes to NCAA Athletics, managing Name Image and Likeness deals with student athletes, working with collectives to allocate funds within the department, and recruiting within the transfer portal will all be among the duties for Wojnarowski in Brown and White, looking to build on the championship teams of the past in Olean.

SABRES GETTING THE RUFF TEREATMENT; PRESEASON BEGINS SATURDAY

The Lindy Ruff era has begun…well, resumed, in Buffalo, as the newly rehired Head Coach took to the ice with the Sabres for the start of training camp this week, and it brought back a lot of nostalgia. The Deja Vu hasn’t hit because of Ruff wearing blue and gold, but with the way he runs a practice, for example, having the entire team drop and do pushups for a mistake during a drill.

Ruff’s focus at practices this week has backed up the phrase he has repeated ad nauseum: “get better every day.”. The rigorous practice regimen is a welcome sign for Sabres fans, who heard former Sabre Casey Mittlestadt say this after his first practice with Colorado this past season, immediately after being traded from Buffalo: That’s probably the most I’ve sweat in a morning skate in a long time. It’s safe to say those days of light practices are over, for the most part, as the Ruff regime is fully back in place downtown.

Fans will get their first look at Coach Ruff behind the Sabres bench in over a decade at KeyBank Center on Saturday night, as the Sabres open their preseason schedule vs Pittsburgh. Puck drop is at 7pm.

FNL WEEK THREE PREVIEW: FRONTIER AT CLARENCE

We’ve been blessed with two high scoring, back and forth games to open the high school football season on Friday Night Lights, with games featuring standout talent all over the field. Tonight, we turn our attention to a team eyeing down a State Championship run, as the Clarence Red Devils host Frontier.

Clarence (1-1) has, arguably, the most skilled Quarterback in Western New York, both physically and mentally, in Bryce Tubin. The senior set program records for every passing stat possible in his junior season, leading Clarence to a Section VI Championship for the first time in a decade. Flanked by classmates Jeff Long and Patrick Wind, the Red Devils will play their home opener tonight, hosting a team that Clarence Head Coach Paul Bugio calls dangerous.

The Frontier Falcons (0-2) may have been on the wrong side of the score in their first two weeks, but first year head coach Joe Fasciana is building a culture of non-stop hustle. Learning from a non-conference game vs Jamestown to open the season, the Falcons hung in with Niagara Wheatfield in a divisional loss last week. Frontier highlights Sophomore Brayden Manns, who could very well be on his way to developing into the section’s next elite quarterback.

Friday Night Lights is live tonight on WBFO and WNED Create at 7pm.

HS FOOTBALL FORFEITS; OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Across WNY, there have been some games forfeited due to illnesses and injuries leading to a lack of available players. To this point, St. Francis has forfeited their non-conference game vs Catholic Memorial (Wisconsin), and Tonawanda has forfeited their C North divisional game vs Alden.

There are a handful of other enticing matchups across the area:

In the Southern Tier, 2-0 Salamanca travels to 2-0 Southwestern; In Erie County, 2-0 Depew hosts 2-0 Lackawanna, and up in Niagara County, 2-0 Starpoint welcomes 1-1 Williamsville East. All three of those games are set for tonight at 7pm.

BISONS HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT TONIGHT

Just three games remain in the baseball season in Buffalo, as the Bisons wrap up the 2024 campaign at home this weekend. Tonight, the Herd hosts Fan Appreciation night featuring uniforms, concession deals, and discounts at the team store, all of which and more were voted on by fans over the past few weeks. That game is tonight, vs Wilkes Barre Scranton, with the first pitch at 6:00.

UB BULLS FOOTBALL TRAVELS TO #23 NIU

The UB Bulls football team sits at 2-1 on the season and heads to Northern Illinois for the MAC opener tomorrow.

(2-1) Buffalo takes on the #23-Ranked NIU Huskies (2-0), who come off a major upset, defeating then-fifth-ranked Notre Dame, on the road, two weeks ago.

Kickoff in DeKalb, Illinois is slated for 3:30 Eastern on Saturday.

BULLS WOMEN’S SOCCER RETURNS HOME UNBEATEN

Thursday night, UB’s women’s soccer team opened MAC play at Akron, where they played a scoreless draw into the second half.

In the 77th minute, Sophomore Maya Galko sent in a corner kick and found the head of Graduate Transfer Frederique St.-Jean for the first goal of the match. The Canadian defenders connected for St.-Jean’s first goal as a Bull. UB added to their lead in the 85th minute, as captain Olivia Bizzoni buried a cross from Lew-Port HS alumnus Sarah Woods, securing the Bulls’ victory.

Sophomore goalkeeper Lexi Thompson recorded her fifth shutout of the young season, despite not facing a single shot on goal throughout the match against the Zips.

(6-0-2) Buffalo returns to UB Stadium on Sunday for a 1pm fixture vs Eastern Michigan.

