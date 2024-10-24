© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - September 13th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 13 2024

The Bills Squish the Fish in Week 2, Sabres Prospects Take to the Ice, Two Local Runners Receive Honors, We Preview a Private vs Public Matchup on Friday Night Lights.

BILLS AT DOLPHINS RECAP

The Bills defense put on a show on Thursday night, as Buffalo successfully Squished the Fish in week two, thumping the Miami Dolphins 31-10.

Buffalo’s defense was tremendous from the first whistle last night, and it began close to home… Well, the game was in Florida, but it was the former UB Bull Ja’Marcus Ingram who was introduced to America on primetime. Playing in place of the injured Taron Johnson, Ingram intercepted the third pass of the game from Tua Tagovailoa, setting up Buffalo’s offense just 37 yards from the endzone.

Enter, James Cook. The 24-year-old running back, born in Miami, returned home and had himself a day. Cook was the beneficiary of that short field off the turnover, and caught a 17-yard touchdown pass on 4th down to put the Bills on the board.

From then, it was wash, rinse, and repeat for the red, white, and blue. After Miami tied the game, Christian Benford snagged a pick, leading to back-to-back Cook touchdown runs. The Bills took a 24-10 lead into halftime.

Early in the third, Ja’Marcus Ingram pounced on another errant Tua throw, taking it back for a pick-six. With that, Ingram became the first UB Bull to record 2 interceptions in one NFL game.

On the next drive, Tagovailoa suffered a head injury on a 4th down conversion, lowering his head into the chest of Damar Hamlin. Having already suffered multiple concussions, Tua’s health is back in the limelight, and the future of his career likely in jeopardy.

The Bills get 10 days off until they return to action, which is Monday September 23rd at home vs Jacksonville.

SABRES PROSPECT CHALLENGE BEGINS TODAY

The Buffalo Sabres currently are set to roll out the youngest lineup in the NHL to open the season in a month, but before the main roster takes to the ice, fans get the chance to see the next wave of young talent at the Prospects Challenge.

With three games on the docket this weekend, it’s a golden chance for former first round draftees Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen, who spent the last two seasons filling the net in Rochester, make their case for being ahead of their class. There is a potential roster spot available with the Sabres, so Kulich and Rosen will be under a microscope this weekend against younger, less experienced competition.

The Sabres play at 7pm tonight vs Columbus, and tomorrow night at 7 vs New Jersey. The Challenge will conclude Monday night, with all games held at the LECOM HARBORCenter.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS PREVIEW - WEEK 2: (0-1) ST. JOE’S AT (1-0) JAMESTOWN

Tonight, Friday Night Lights continues with week two of the high school football season, and with it, attention is turned to the Southern Tier, as we head to Strider Field in Jamestown. It’s a non-league game between a public-school powerhouse and an electrifying private school, as Jamestown hosts St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

Jamestown won their week one game at Frontier, 40-0, in a game that showed the Red and Green’s prowess and technical ability on both sides of the ball. Led by third year starter Carson Panebianco, Jamestown was ranked 17th in New York State among Class AA members by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

St. Joe’s is a developing program in the Monsignor Martin Association. After losing a 10-8 grudge match in week one to a much older, much larger St. Andrew’s College team from Ontario, the Marauders feel they are capable and ready to knock off one of the top programs in Western New York. Led by the son of a former UB Bull and Buffalo Bill, Dominic Cook Jr is an explosive sophomore tailback primed for a breakout game.

Friday Night Lights airs live on WBFO and WNED Create tonight at 7pm.

OTHER BIG HS FOOTBALL MATCHUPS ON FRIDAY

Across the area, three other high school football games of note are on the schedule:

  • The state’s #7 ranked Class C team Portville heads to Salamanca to take on the #2 ranked Warriors in a divisional game.
  • The Canisius Crusaders are in Ohio for a meeting with one of the all-time winningest programs in America, the Massillon Tigers, featuring former Bennett Defensive Back Demari Clemons.
  • At All High Stadium, the 1-0 South Park Sparks host the 1-0 Williamsville South Billies.

All three of those games are tonight at 7pm.

LITTLE THREE XC CHAMPIONSHIPS WON BY TWO MAAC RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

The Cross-Country season is underway, and two local Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference runners have been tabbed runners of the week.

From Niagara University, Braden York became the first Purple Eagle to ever earn this honor, after winning the Men’s 5K at the Little Three Championships in Delaware Park.

From Canisius University, Kayla Schmidt won the Women’s 5K at the same race, and was named Women’s Runner of the Week, leading the Golden Griffins to victory over NU and St Bonaventure.

Tags
The Scoreboard 2024 Buffalo BillsBuffalo SabresFriday Night LightsHigh School Footballcollege sportsNiagara UniversityCanisius University
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
Latest Episodes
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY OCTOBER 7
    The Scoreboard - October 7th
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we recap the tough weekend in Buffalo sports. The Bills lost their second straight game, and the Sabres opened their season with two losses. MLB Playoffs are rolling with the Mets and Yankees in the Divisional Round. Plus, the WNBA will have a new champion crowned.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY OCTOBER 4
    The Scoreboard - October 4th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, I’ll tell you why the Sabres have everything working in their favor to end the playoff drought. Plus, we discuss the Bills, who meet an old friend in Houston on Sunday, and we get to know a runner who is making history at Niagara University.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2
    The Scoreboard - October 2nd
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard we discuss how the Bills' coaches took responsibility for their Sunday night loss, the Sabres preseason positive takeaways, and preview the first 'Battle of the Bridge' between Canisius and Niagara of 2024-25.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 30
    The Scoreboard - September 30th
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we discuss how the Bills got throttled last night, how impressive CSP looked on Friday Night Lights, and highlight postseason play in the WNBA and MLB.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27
    The Scoreboard - September 27th
    On Friday's Scoreboard, we highlight the Sabres' new captain, preview tonight's small-town showdown on Friday Night Lights, and we dive into what to expect in Sunday night's Bills game in Baltimore.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25
    The Scoreboard - September 25th
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard, we recap the Bills' dominant win over Jacksonville and the Sabres' preseason win from Monday Night, plus WNBA talk with Thomas O'Neil-White, and an update on local UB Football player Nik McMillan's health status ahead of week 5.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 23 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 23rd
    On Monday's Scoreboard, we dive into a nearly-perfect performance from Clarence High School's Bryce Tubin on Friday Night Lights, the Sabres' impressive showing in their preseason opener, and other headlines from across WNY college athletics. And of course, we preview the Bills' Monday Night Football matchup against Jacksonville.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 20th
    St. Bonaventure Drops a ‘Woj Bomb’, Clarence Hosts Frontier In Week 3 Of Friday Night Lights, Bisons Fan Appreciation Tonight, Sabres Open Preseason Saturday
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 18 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 18th
    On today's Scoreboard, get a Buffalo Bandits draft recap with WBFO Reporters Jack Kreuzer, and Ryan Zunner, a former NLL contributor. Also on today's episode, Sabres prospects performed phenomenally, Caitlin Clark prepares for playoffs, and hear the Connolly Cup week two nominees.
  • THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER MONDAY SEPTEMBER 16 2024
    The Scoreboard - September 16th
    A Little Three Men’s Soccer Game For The Ages, UB Women’s Soccer Unbeaten In Non-League, Sabres Prospects Split The Weekend, St. Joe’s Outlasts Jamestown on Friday Night Lights, UB Football Defeats UMass
Load More